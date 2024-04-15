Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings predictions, odds: Who wins NBA play-in game?

The Sacramento Kings will host the Golden State Warriors in an elimination round of the play-in tournament at 9 p.m. Tuesday (TNT).

The winner will face the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans on Friday. The No. 8 seed, and a date with No. 1 OKC, will be on the line.

Sacramento and Golden State split the regular-season series, 2-2. The Kings won the two most recent meetings on Jan. 25 and Nov. 28, both by one point.

Sacramento is without Malik Monk (knee) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder). The duo is averaging a combined 25.6 points per game this season.

Golden State is healthier, and it has won 10 of its last 12 games. The last time the Warriors were in the play-in tournament was in 2021.

Here's a look at how the play-in matchup is projected to play out on Tuesday:

More: 2024 NBA playoffs: Complete schedule, bracket breakdown, how to watch

The Oklahoman: Warriors 119, Kings 116

Justin Martinez writes: "Experience prevailed last season when Golden State earned a 4-3 series win over Sacramento in the first round of the playoffs. I'm picking history to repeat itself, especially since the Warriors are playing some of their best basketball. And with Monk and Huerter not in the mix, the Kings won't have enough shooting to keep up with Stephen Curry and the Warriors."

More: OKC Thunder is back in NBA Playoffs, but which play-in team would be scariest foe?

BetMGM: Golden State Warriors (-1.5) are favored to win

Golden State is a 1.5-point favorite to defeat Sacramento on Tuesday.

Over/under: 226.5

Moneyline: Golden State -135 | Sacramento +110

The Sporting News: Golden State Warriors will come out on top

Kyle Irving writes: "The Warriors are playing better basketball to close the 2023-24 season, winning 10 of their last 12 games. The same cannot be said for the Kings, who lost seven of their last 11 games with a chance to claim a top-six seed and avoid the Play-In Tournament altogether."

More: OKC Thunder clinches top seed in West for NBA Playoffs with rout of Dallas Mavericks

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings picks, odds for NBA play-in