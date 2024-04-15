Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans predictions, odds: Who wins NBA play-in game?

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the play-in tournament at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (TNT).

The winner will secure the No. 7 seed in the West, and it'll face No. 2 Denver in the opening round of the playoffs. The loser will host the winner of Golden State and Sacramento on Friday with the No. 8 seed, and a date with No. 1 OKC, on the line.

Los Angeles won the regular-season series against New Orleans, 3-1. The Lakers also earned a 124-108 road win over the Pelicans on Sunday.

Los Angeles center Anthony Davis experienced back spasms during the win over New Orleans on Sunday. However, Davis said after the game that there's "no doubt" he'll play on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, New Orleans saw the long-awaited return of Brandon Ingram on Sunday. The eighth-year forward had missed the Pelicans' previous 12 games due to a left knee contusion.

Here's a look at how the play-in matchup is projected to play out on Tuesday:

The Oklahoman: Lakers 110, Pelicans 106

Justin Martinez writes: "Ingram's return on Sunday is great news for New Orleans, which went 7-5 during his absence. But Los Angeles has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, and that's a scary sight for a team that went from the play-in tournament to the Western Conference Finals last season. I'm going with the Lakers, who get the slight edge thanks to the experience of guys such as LeBron James and Davis."

BetMGM: Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5) are favored to win

Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite to defeat New Orleans on Tuesday.

Over/under: 226.5

Moneyline: Los Angeles -120 | New Orleans +100

The Sporting News: Los Angeles Lakers will come out on top

Gilbert McGregor writes: "Until proven otherwise, Los Angeles has New Orleans' number in high-leverage situations. While It's not much of an incentive to advance to move on and face the defending champion Nuggets, the Lakers understand the value of taking care of business to avoid an elimination game later in the week."

