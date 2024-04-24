NBA playoffs: Timberwolves cruise past Suns for 2-0 lead despite off night from Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns didn't have it on Tuesday.

For the Timberwolves, it didn't matter. Minnesota scored a 105-93 win over the Phoenix Suns to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. They did so despite a poor shooting night from both of their All-Stars.

Minnesota instead relied on a balanced effort led by Jaden McDaniels to secure the win. It did so three days after Edwards dominated with 33 points to lead Minnesota to a 120-95 Game 1 win. The series now shifts back to Phoenix for Game 3 on Friday with the Suns searching for an answer on how to compete with these upstart Timberwolves.

Timberwolves start hot, end strong

Tuesday's game started like Saturday's ended. The Timberwolves jumped out to an 8-0 lead in front of a raucous Target Center crowd. The Suns punched back with a 17-7 run to start the second quarter and went into halftime with a 51-50 lead. The lead stood at just one point despite Edwards (five) and Towns (two) tallying seven total points on a combined 1-of-7 effort from the field. It was an ominous sign for the second half for Phoenix.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves have dominated the Suns through two games. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Both were better after halftime, and the tide turned emphatically in Minnesota's favor. The Timberwolves took a 78-71 lead into the fourth quarter, then opened the floodgates with a 20-7 run to mount a 102-83 advantage with 4:41 left in the game.

Devin Booker fouled out with 2:17 remaining, putting to rest any hopes of a late Suns rally. Phoenix coach Frank Vogel waved the white flag, sitting Kevin Durant and the rest of his starters alongside Booker on the bench.

When it was done, six Timberwolves players scored in double figures, including all five starters. McDaniels led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists on a 10-of-17 effort from the field. Seventeen-season veteran Mike Conley was a steadying force all night and finished with 18 points and four assists. Rudy Gobert posted 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

As for Edwards and Towns? They contributed, but nothing like Minnesota is accustomed to. Edwards tallied 15 points while struggling from the field on a 3-of-12 effort. He added eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and one isolation highlight against his basketball idol Durant.

Towns finished with 12 points while shooting 3-of-7 from the field, well below his season scoring average of 21.8. He added eight rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Booker posted 20 points, five assists and three rebounds for Phoenix. Durant tallied 18 points, six rebounds and two assists. Eric Gordon added 15 off the bench while hitting 3-of-5 from 3-point distance.

It wasn't nearly enough for a Suns team that's demonstrated through two games that it doesn't have an answer regardless of what Minnesota brings to the court. The Suns are left to hope at this point that a change of venue can cure what ails them.