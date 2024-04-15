Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks predictions, odds: Who wins NBA playoff series?

The No. 4-seeded Los Angeles Clippers will face the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is set for Sunday in Los Angeles. The tipoff time has not yet been announced.

Los Angeles won the regular-season series, 2-1. The Clippers won the two most recent meetings on Nov. 25 and Dec. 20 by an average of 14 points.

Los Angeles could be short-handed for the first-round matchup. Kawhi Leonard (knee) has missed the Clippers' last eight games, while James Harden (foot) has missed three of their last four games.

Meanwhile, Dallas is entering the postseason with plenty of health and momentum. The Mavericks won 12 of their final 15 regular-season games.

Here's a look at how the first-round matchup is projected to play out:

Play-in tournament picks: Lakers at Pelicans | Warriors at Kings | Heat at 76ers | Hawks at Bulls

First-round picks: Cavaliers vs Magic | Bucks vs Pacers

The Oklahoman: Dallas, 4-2

Justin Martinez writes: "There are too many question marks surround Los Angeles. How much will Leonard play? Which version of James Harden will we see? The safe bet is Dallas, a red-hot team with an improved defense and an MVP-caliber player in Luka Doncic."

DraftKings: The line is even (-110) for Los Angeles and Dallas to win the first-round playoff series

Los Angeles opened as a -135 favorite to beat Dallas in the first round of the playoffs, but the line has since moved to -110 on both sides.

Series winner: Los Angeles -110 | Dallas -110

Win in 4: Los Angeles +1200 | Dallas +950

Win in 5: Los Angeles +550 | Dallas +750

Win in 6: Los Angeles +600 | Dallas +360

Win in 7: Los Angeles +330 | Dallas +600

More: OKC Thunder clinches top seed in West for NBA Playoffs with rout of Dallas Mavericks

BetMGM: Los Angeles (-1.5) is favored to beat Dallas in Game 1

Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite to win Game 1 on Sunday.

Over/under: 224.5

Moneyline: Los Angeles -130 | Dallas +105

ESPN: Los Angeles has a 56.8% chance to beat Dallas in Game 1

ESPN gives Los Angeles a 56.8% chance to beat Dallas in Game 1 on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Picks, odds for NBA playoffs