Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls predictions, odds: Who wins NBA play-in game?

The Chicago Bulls will host the Atlanta Hawks in an elimination round of the play-in tournament at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN).

The winner will face the loser of Miami and Philadelphia on the road Friday. The No. 8 seed, and a date with No. 1 Boston, will be on the line.

Chicago won the regular-season series, 2-1. But the Hawks earned a 113-101 home win over the Bulls in the most recent meeting on April 1.

Chicago is still without Zach LaVine, who underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot in February.

Atlanta's Trae Young returned on April 10 after missing 23 games due to a finger injury. But the team will be without Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) for the play-in tournament.

Here's a look at how the play-in matchup is projected to play out on Wednesday:

More: 2024 NBA playoffs: Complete schedule, bracket breakdown, how to watch

The Oklahoman: Bulls 118, Hawks 111

Justin Martinez writes: "Even with Young back in the mix, Atlanta is too short-handed for me to pick it in this one. The Hawks are also on a six-game losing streak, and they have the fewest road wins (15) of any team in the play-in/playoffs. I'll take Chicago, which has an elite defender in Alex Caruso to throw at Young and a veteran closer in DeMar DeRozan."

BetMGM: Chicago Bulls (-3.5) are favored to win

Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite to defeat Atlanta on Wednesday.

Over/under: 218.5

Moneyline: Chicago -155 | Atlanta +125

The Sporting News: Chicago Bulls will come out on top

Stephen Noh writes: "The Bulls are the slightly healthier team and can scale up for this game. These teams are even on paper, but I'll give the edge to the Bulls."

More: OKC Thunder clinches top seed in West for NBA Playoffs with rout of Dallas Mavericks

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls predictions, odds for NBA play-in game