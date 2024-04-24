Mets lineup has no answers for Logan Webb in 5-1 loss to Giants

The Mets were shut out through eight innings against Logan Webb in their 5-1 loss to the Giants on Tuesday night in San Francisco.

The Mets have now lost three games in a row.

Here are the takeaways...

-Luis Severino started Tuesday's game perfectly, getting the first 12 Giants batters he faced on 58 pitches. The perfect game was broken up by a Michael Conforto bloop single that dropped just in front of Jeff McNeil in left field to start the fifth. That's where it unraveled for the first-year Met. Three batters later, a one-out Thairo Estrada single scored Conforto but McNeil overthrew the cutoff man, allowing the back runners to advance to second and third. Mike Yastrzemski muscled a single into the outfield to score both runners.

Severino wasn't as sharp in his final two innings, but he was effective and putting up another quality start. Severino pitched six innings (91 pitches/65 strikes), giving up three runs on five hits and striking out five batters.

-On the other side, Logan Webb was masterful. While he didn't flirt with a perfect game, the NL Cy Young runner-up kept the Mets lineup in check with his heavy dose of groundball-inducing sinkers and changeups.

Webb led all pitchers in innings pitched last season (216) and Tuesday was a great example of why. With some great defense behind him, the Mets had just three runners in scoring position against the right-hander.

Webb pitched eight scoreless innings (106 pitches/75 strikes), giving up six hits, one walk and striking out four batters.

-Drew Smith was the first arm out of the pen and was not effective. The reliever wound up giving up two runs on three hits. The second run came home after a ground ball tipped off of Francisco Lindor's glove and went into the outfield and McNeil overran the ball.

Entering Tuesday's game, the Mets were a -16 in defensive runs saved.

-Starling Marte continues his hot start to the season. He finished 3-for-4 with a double. Tuesday was the fourth time in five games that Marte has had at least two hits.

Pete Alonso, looking for his 200th career home run, did not achieve the milestone but did pick up two hits.

The lone Mets run came in an eventful ninth inning after DJ Stewart beat out a double play to allow Alonso to score from third -- he doubled to lead off the inning. After McNeil's second hit of the game, Giants manager Bob Melvin elected to go to his closer Camilo Doval with the Mets having met on the corners and one out. Doval would get Joey Wendle and Omar Narvaez out on five pitches to end the game.

Game MVP: Logan Webb

Webb was the best player on the field in this game. His eight innings were a season-high and the 15 groundball outs made it look easy.

Highlights

What's next...

The Mets complete their three-game series, and West Coast road trip, Wednesday against the Giants.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.12 ERA) will take on reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell (0-3, 11.57 ERA).