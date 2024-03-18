March Madness: Coverage of Vermont vs Duke basketball in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Burlington Free Press has you covered for March Madness 2024.

We will be bringing you stories and photos throughout the week on Vermont-Duke basketball during their NCAA Tournament appearance in the South Region bracket held in Brooklyn, New York.

The No. 13 Vermont Catamounts (28-6) and fourth-seeded Duke Blue Devils (24-8) square off in a first-round contest Friday night at Barclays Center. Tip-off on CBS is slated for 7:10 ET.

Below you'll find links to all Vermont-Duke related content for March Madness. The latest items are at the top:

Vermont vs Duke NCAA Tournament coverage

► Scouting report on Vermont vs Duke: The early rundown on the Catamounts and Blue Devils.

► Vermont-Duke ticket information: How to buy and ticket prices ahead of Friday's game in Brooklyn.

► Can Vermont pull off the upset? Three reasons why the Catamounts can knock off mighty Duke.

► NCAA Tournament field, matchups announced: Vermont and Duke land as 13-4 seeds in the South Region in Brooklyn.

► Where Vermont's March Madness resume stands: Before Selection Sunday, several bracketologists had Vermont pegged as a No. 13.

► America East championship game at Patrick Gym: Catamounts claw to title three-peat, to play in sixth NCAA Tournament of head coach John Becker's 13-year tenure.

What channel is Vermont vs Duke in NCAA Tournament?

TV channel: CBS

Vermont plays Duke at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Barclays Center.

