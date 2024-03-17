Vermont basketball vs Duke prediction: Who has edge in 2024 NCAA Tournament Round of 64?

Selection Sunday is in the books and the University of Vermont men's basketball team knows its opponent and where's it's headed for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

But how do the three-time America East champion Catamounts (28-6) match up vs. the Duke Blue Devils?

Here's a look and some initial thoughts and insight on the two programs and the first-round tilt in Brooklyn, New York, between No. 13 Vermont and No. 4 Duke.

What to know about Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball team

After an ACC Tournament title in his first season after replacing legend Mike Krzyzewski, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils endured a disappointing quarterfinal exit last week, falling to North Carolina State.

The Blue Devils, ranked 11th in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, are still one of the country's best squads. Senior captain Jeremy Roach (14.0 points a game), and 7-foot sophomore center Kyle Filipowski (17.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg) headline a Duke squad that has five players averaging in double figures in scoring.

As a team, Duke averages 79.8 points a game and yields 67.4 ppg. While Filipowski is a massive presence inside on both ends of the floor, Duke also is a threat beyond the arc (its 38.1% on 3-pointers led the ACC before the start of the conference tourney). According to the Duke Chronicle, Duke can be streaky from distance, and that contributed to the loss to rival North Carolina in the regular-season finale.

Filipowski made headlines in that UNC game when he appeared to trip a Tar Heels player in the backcourt.

Duke last made the Final Four in 2022, during Krzyzewski's curtain call season, and owns five national titles in program history, the last one in 2015.

What to know about John Becker's Vermont basketball team

With the graduation of four starters and the arrival of eight newcomers, six of whom took scholarship spots, the Catamounts reloaded this winter and raced to their eighth straight regular-season league crown, which is the nation's longest active streak and a conference record for America East.

Riding a 10-game winning streak into March Madness, the Catamounts' 28 victories are tied for second most in program history for a single season.

Vermont recorded three, grind-it-out victories in its conference tournament for its 11th league tournament title. Vermont also has won the America East crown in five of the last six seasons.

Shamir Bogues, a junior transfer guard from Tarleton State, was the 2024 America East Tournament's most outstanding player after averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.0 assists over UVM’s three victories. TJ Long and Ileri Ayo-Faleye landed on the all-championship squad with Bogues.

Long's last-second four-point play to beat Yale in December is one of the more improbable college basketball victories this season.

Vermont coach John Becker, in his 13th season, is the program's all-time wins leader and this winter surpassed 300 career victories. Becker's led the Catamounts into six March Madness appearances. Saturday, he set an America East record for playoff wins (26).

Under the radar from today’s @AmericaEast championship game: @UVMmbb coach John Becker established a new conference record for #aeplayoffs wins (26). His seven league tourney crowns are also an AE mark, which he first set a year ago. pic.twitter.com/j52EhK4RDR — Alex Abrami (@aabrami5) March 16, 2024

Vermont vs Duke prediction: March Madness Round of 64

Vermont 65, Duke 64: The Catamounts pull off the upset thanks to 10 3-pointers and one last defensive stop to advance to Sunday's second round.

