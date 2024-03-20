Former Vermont basketball coach Tom Brennan: 'Program has to be taken seriously' vs. Duke

Former Vermont basketball coach Tom Brennan, from his courtside seat, has been the Catamounts' biggest cheerleader since he retired following the program's historic upset of Syracuse at the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

But what if the Catamounts somehow shock the college basketball and knock off Duke in Friday's first-round tilt at March Madness, would Brennan consider that upset on the same level as his team's stunner?

"We were the first, that was a big deal," Brennan said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. "We were so embraced by the state, by the community. It was a lovefest."

MORE: Watch Vermont basketball vs. Duke in March Madness on Fubo (free trial)

In Brennan's curtain call of a 19-year career and ignited by stars T.J. Sorrentine and homegrown hero Taylor Coppenrath, Vermont capped a program-altering era with one of March Madness' all-time memorable victories: Vermont beating Syracuse 60-57 in overtime.

Fast-forward 19 years and Vermont is one of the country's top mid-major programs. The Catamounts are making their third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, eighth overall since Brennan stepped away, and have been America East Conference's undeniable powerhouse under 13-year head coach John Becker, the program's all-time wins leader.

Brennan didn't get his 25th win until his fourth season in 1988-89. Becker averages almost 25 victories a season.

"Now we’re like General Motors. These are what the expectations are. We are a different cat now," Brennan said.

Links galore: Hub for Vermont-Duke basketball at the NCAA Tournament

Becker's Catamounts, though, are still searching for that elusive Round of 64 victory. They've come close in matchups vs. Purdue in 2017, Florida State in 2019 and Arkansas in 2022. Brennan sees a potential path to victory vs. the fourth-seeded Blue Devils.

"We have everything we need, great defense, great coach, veteran team. That's the name of the game," Brennan said. "This is also a program that has to be taken seriously. We have come so far.

"We are in that position now, people say Vermont is no joke."

And perhaps some symmetry to 2005: The Vermont-Syracuse game was a 7:10 tip-off on a Friday night, the same time and day as Vermont-Duke. Vermont is also in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year, just like the 2005 Catamounts.

"I do think it can happen. It happens every year. We’ve already done it," Brennan said.

What channel is Vermont vs Duke in NCAA Tournament?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Watch Fubo (free trial)

Vermont plays Duke at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Barclays Center.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont vs. Duke basketball: Former coach Tom Brennan on matchup