Where Vermont basketball’s 2024 NCAA Tournament resume stands for March Madness

The University of Vermont men's basketball team pulled out a gritty victory on Saturday to seal an America East Conference championship three-peat.

The Catamounts reward? Patiently waiting to find who they'll face and where'll they go for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Vermont (28-6), back in March Madness for a third straight year and for the 10th time in program history, put together one of its best seasons in John Becker's 13-year tenure. Was it good enough for a 13-seed? Will they land in Brooklyn? Maybe Salt Lake City? Or even further west to Spokane, Washington?

Before those answers are revealed during tonight's Selection Sunday on CBS (6 p.m. ET), here's a look at Vermont's March Madness resume and the latest on various bracketology projections from national media outlets.

Possible regional site locations for Vermont basketball

Here's the list of sites for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament:

Brooklyn (Barclays Center), March 22-24

Charlotte, North Carolina (Spectrum Center), March 21-23

Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse), March 22-24

Omaha, Nebraska (CHI Health Center), March 21-23

Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena), March 21-23

Salt Lake City (Delta Center), March 21-23

Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena), March 22-24

Memphis, Tennessee (FedEx Forum), March 22-24

In recent tournament trips, Vermont has gone to Milwaukee (2017), Hartford (2019), Buffalo (2022) and Columbus (2023) for its first-round games.

Bracketology: What seed Vermont basketball's expected to receive?

Where do the experts think the Catamounts will land in the Field of 68? Here are a few of the most popular bracketologists' predictions (as of Saturday night):

Vermont basketball's resume is a strong one for mid-major

Of 362 Division I schools, Vermont's ranked 102nd in the NCAA NET rankings, which replaced the old RPI index nearly six years ago and serves as one way to see how the selection committee will arrange the March Madness field.

The Catamounts went 0-2 against Quad 1 teams, 2-0 against Quad 2 teams and a combined 23-4 against Quad 3 and 4.

In nonconference play, Vermont picked off College of Charleston and St. Louis on a neutral court in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, blasted Toledo on the road and swept games against the Ivy League, including Yale and Brown. Yale is currently ranked 83rd in NET; Charleston is 97th.

Prior to Saturday's America East championship, Vermont sat ninth in the country in scoring defense (63.0 points a game).

