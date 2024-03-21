Meet the transfers who paved the way for Vermont basketball's return to March Madness

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Transfers don't commit to Vermont basketball for the facilities. They don't decide on a move to Burlington for lucative NIL deals. They'll don't sign up for a chance to play in a high-major or Power Five conference.

Vermont coach John Becker and his staff can't offer those things. That's the reality at Vermont. Their program's selling point is, well, the program itself.

"We have the winning, we have the championship pedigree," Becker said earlier this week.

Ahead of its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance — the No. 13-seeded Catamounts (28-6) meet No. 4 Duke (24-8) in Friday's opening round in the South Region here in Brooklyn — Vermont's return to March Madness is built on its success in the transfer portal.

By replacing four departed starters in each of the past two seasons, Vermont reloaded to complete its first America East championship three-peat since 2005's beloved Catamounts. And without transfers Shamir Bogues, TJ Long, Jace Roquemore, Ileri Ayo-Faleye and Matt Veretto panning out, the Catamounts likely aren't back in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in Becker's 13-year tenure.

"No doubt. There was importance on hitting on these guys," Becker said. "There was a lot of anxiousness this offseason on what our roster was going to be and how good we can be."

Shamir Bogues, TJ Long make immediate impact for Vermont basketball

Vermont's Shamir Bogues looks for an outlet pass during the Catamounts' 66-61 win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks at the America East Conference men's basketball championship game at Patrick Gym on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Vermont did land Dylan Penn for his final year of eligibility for 2022-23, with an assist from Robin Duncan, and the creative finisher led the Catamounts in scoring and was named the America East tournament's most outstanding player.

But with the exception of Penn, Becker admitted their approach to the transfer portal was a misstep in the 2022 offseason, and he and his staff recalibrated last spring and identified players who might consider Vermont a possible destination to develop and grow.

"We got involved with a bunch of high-major kids and ultimately there was too big of a gap and we ended up chasing the wrong kids," Becker said. "And in the portal, you waste a couple weeks, a lot of guys are gone."

In stepped juniors Shamir Bogues, a talented, defensive menace from Tarleton State, and TJ Long, a lefty 3-point sniper from Fairfield who was previously recruited by Vermont coaches.

Overcoming ankle injuries, Bogues has started in 27 of 28 games winter, earned a spot on the league's all-defensive team and was named America East tournament's most outstanding player after averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.0 assists per game over UVM’s three tournament victories.

"He just works his butt off on the court. He’s a dog and plays with an intensity that I admire and respect," Ayo-Faleye said of Bogues. "He plays wild and free and I love that for him."

TJ Long and Matt Veretto watch as Vermont beats the buzzer to tie Yale on Dec. 2, 2023 at Patrick Gym. Long was fouled on the shot and converted the 4-point play as the Catamounts stunned the Bulldogs 66-65.

Long has been in the starting lineup in 33 out of 34 appearances, and has become Vermont's second greatest player named TJ (Sorrentine) with his growing list of clutch 3-pointers that include the stunning four-point play to beat Yale in the final second and a season-saving jumper in the last minute in the league quarterfinals.

Long (12.2 ppg) and Bogues (11.0 ppg) are 1-2 on Vermont in scoring average.

"The winning culture. I’ve watched them Saturday mornings in championship games when I was younger," Long said of his decision to transfer to Vermont. Everybody wants to be part of a winning opportunity. That’s why you play all season, to win the conference tournament and make the (NCAA) tournament."

Becker said Bogues, Long and the other transfers "hit the ground running" from the day they arrived on campus last summer.

"What we were able to do was, make them Vermont basketball players, to hold them accountable to our standards, to what we value," Becker said.

Jace Roquemore's patience pays off fo Vermont basketball

Vermont's Jace Roquemore backs the ball into the post during the Catamounts 66-61 win over UMass Lowell in the America East Conference men's basketball championship game at Patrick Gym on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Roquemore transferred to Vermont from UC San Diego. The senior guard who has another year of eligibility left, took more time to find a role in Becker's rotation.

Roquemore didn't play more than 10 minutes in any of Vermont's 13 nonconference games against Division I teams until getting 17 minutes vs. Brown in the nonconference finale on Jan. 2. Since then he's had double-digit minutes in every appearance. His three starts include a season-high 14 points vs. NJIT on Jan. 13.

The 6-foot-5 Roquemore spells the starters to run the point, is a smooth scorer when asked, and has proven a valuable asset as a defender and rebounder.

"He was really frustrated with this role and I'm sure he was thinking, 'Why did I come here? I'm not playing,'" Becker said. "I told him he had to earn it. And to his credit, he did. That just carried through for the rest of the season for Jace."

Ayo-Faleye said he believed in Roquemore.

"I told him in the beginning of the season, 'You are going to play.' I’ve practiced with him, I know the type of player he is," Ayo-Faleye said. "I’m proud and happy for him."

Said Long: "This is the deepest team I’ve been a part of. Everyone on this team knows that everyone can play. It was just a matter of time before guys started to shine."

Ileri Ayo-Faleye, Matt Veretto arrived at Vermont basketball in 2022

Vermont's Ileri Ayo-Faleye goes up for a pass into the post during the Catamounts 75-72 win over Albany in the America East quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gym.

Veretto is one of college basketball's most unique cases. Three years removed from playing at Delaware, Veretto put his name in the portal while a student at Connecticut. Vermont coaches had familiarity with Veretto when they recruited him out of high school, but the move came with risk.

"From the outside looking in, how do you recruit a guy who hasn't played in three years?" Vermont associate head coach Ryan Schneider said in summer of 2022.

Veretto flourished in his first season in Burlington, averaging 8.9 ppg and sinking 41.4% of his 3-pointers to help the Catamounts claim a second straight America East crown. This winter, the 6-foot-9 senior lefty is averaging 9.0 ppg, fourth on the Catamounts, but is 3-point accuracy is down to 34.6%.

Veretto is also dealing with a shoulder injury that has limited his availability: He missed the last two games of the regular season and all of the America East tournament, although he was dressed for the championship game.

After serving in a key defensive role last year, Ayo-Faleye's production skyrocketed this winter. The redshirt junior transfer from Rhode Island landed on America East's all-defensive squad and the tournament's all-championship team. The 6-foot-8 Ayo-Faleye is averaging 7.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.5 bpg and has started 32 of 33 games.

During the America East tournament, Becker said Ayo-Faleye and Bogues are the "pillars" of this year's Catamounts. With Ayo-Faleye and Bogues leading the way, Vermont's ninth in the country in scoring defense (63.0 ppg). The team is also fourth in effective field-goal percentage defense and 61st in adjusted defense efficiency in kenpom.com rankings.

"The way we guard, I don’t know if there are many teams in the country with better defenders," Ayo-Faleye said. "We are just dogs on the court and we’re not backing down from anybody. We take that side of the floor really personally and take a lot of pride in how we guard."

While Veretto has exhausted his eligibility at the close of this season, Ayo-Faleye, Bogues, Long and Roquemore are all expected back next winter.

"I feel really good about where we are," Becker said. "We have a good core of young guys who are going to be really good and who are waiting their turn."

What channel is Vermont vs Duke in NCAA Tournament?

TV channel: CBS

Vermont will tip off vs. Duke on CBS at 7:10 p.m. at Barclays Center. Streaming options include NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. Tracy Wolfson will serve as sideline reporter.

Free Press Staff Writer Alex Abrami is in Brooklyn to cover the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Contact Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: NCAA Tournament: The transfer impact for Vermont basketball