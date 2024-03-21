'Oh, s---': Vermont basketball coach John Becker drops expletive on facing Duke

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Without hesitation, Vermont basketball coach John Becker provided a honest answer when asked of his initial thoughts of drawing mighty Duke on Selection Sunday.

"I thought, 'Oh, s---' was my first reaction," Becker blurted out during Thursday's news conference ahead of the Catamounts' first-round NCAA Tournament game vs. Duke at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 13th-seeded Catamounts (28-6) and No. 4 Duke (24-8) will tip off for their Round of 64 March Madness contest at 7 Friday night.

MORE: Watch Vermont basketball vs. Duke in March Madness on Fubo (free trial)

March Madness links: Coverage of Vermont vs Duke basketball in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

In the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year and sixth time in his 13-year tenure, Becker said Vermont welcomes the opportunity on the sport's biggest stage. The Catamounts only have one Round of 64 victory on their resume — the unforgettable 2005 triumph over Syracuse — and Becker's 0-3 as a 13th seed at Vermont despite valiant upset bids.

"Yeah, to play Duke, we want to play the best and they are obviously one of the best programs in the country, a blue blood," Becker said. "We have a lot of respect for them and watching the tape, they are really, really good and really well-coached. You've got to beat someone Friday night, Barclays, CBS, why not."

More: Meet the transfers who paved the way for Vermont basketball's return to March Madness

What channel is Vermont vs Duke?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Watch FUBO (free trial)

Vermont vs Duke start time in NCAA Tournament

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 7:10 ET

Vermont will tip off vs. Duke on CBS at 7:10 p.m. at Barclays Center. Streaming options include NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. Tracy Wolfson will serve as sideline reporter.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont vs Duke basketball: Coach Becker blurts expletive word