Vermont basketball players play hot potato with orange at 2024 NCAA Tournament

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Tradition doesn't graduate for Vermont basketball. And apparently that extends to having fun at the NCAA Tournament.

As they waited to take the court before Thursday's shootaround at the Barclays Center, Catamount players struck up a game of hot potato with an orange. Former player Kam Gibson started the game in 2022, and Vermont's players continued with it for the last two years.

Senior Matt Veretto made clear it's only played at the NCAA Tournament, and only the day before they play. The 13th-seeded Catamounts (28-6) square off against No. 4 Duke (24-8) in a first-round tilt in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday night at 7.

"It’s just a March Madness thing and a way to pass the time before we hit the court," Veretto said. "It’s just a, ‘Get the nerves out’ and have fun with it."

Vermont players tossed around the piece of fruit during the team's open locker room availability. Most players were seated for the game.

"You have to use one hand. And once you’re out, you’re out," Veretto said. "If you throw a bad pass, you’re out. If you throw to someone who’s out, you’re out. It's last person standing.

"It gets heated sometimes," Veretto added.

What channel is Vermont vs Duke?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Watch FUBO (free trial)

Vermont vs Duke start time in NCAA Tournament

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 7:10 ET

Vermont will tip off vs. Duke on CBS at 7:10 p.m. at Barclays Center. Streaming options include NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. Tracy Wolfson will serve as sideline reporter.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

