Vermont basketball's Shamir Bogues sits out practice ahead of NCAA Tournament

Shamir Bogues, one of Vermont basketball's star players, was unable to practice Tuesday afternoon due to sickness, according to coach John Becker.

Bogues, named the most outstanding player of the America East Conference tournament, is not expected to miss more than a day of practice, Becker said during media availability.

"Shamir woke up with a flu bug, so hopefully that's a 24-hour deal," Becker said.

MORE: Watch Vermont basketball vs. Duke in March Madness on Fubo (free trial)

No. 13 Vermont (28-6) meets fourth-seeded Duke (24-8) in Friday's opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is at 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During the conference tournament, the junior transfer Bogues averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.0 assists per game over UVM’s three victories. On the season, Bogues is averaging 11.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.9 spg while shooting 51% from the floor.

Vermont basketball vs Duke prediction: Who has edge in 2024 NCAA Tournament Round of 64?

Becker also said Matt Veretto (shoulder), who dressed but did not play in Saturday's America East title game, has been cleared for practice. TJ Hurley (foot) will also participate. Both players have missed extended time in the last few weeks due to their injuries.

"No one feels good this time of year, on Duke's team, on our team," Becker said. "I think going into the game, hopefully, everyone's dressed and available. We'll see as the week progresses."

What channel is Vermont vs Duke in NCAA Tournament?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Watch FUBO (free trial)

Vermont plays Duke on Friday (7:10 p.m. ET) at Barclays Center.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont vs Duke basketball: Shamir Bogues misses practice