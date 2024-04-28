Nuggets' Jamal Murray questionable for Game 5 vs. Lakers with calf strain

Denver point guard Jamal Murray was a new addition to the Nuggets' injury report on Sunday.

Denver listed Murray as questionable for Monday's Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers with a calf strain. Murray appeared to sustain the injury in the Lakers' Game 4 victory on Saturday that extended the series to Game 5.

The severity of the injury is unclear. The news is concerning for a Nuggets team facing pressure to close the Lakers out. Denver took a 3-0 series lead en route to 11 straight wins against the Lakers and faced a chance to end the series on Saturday. But the Lakers beat the Nuggets, 119-108 on Saturday for their first win over Denver since 2022 to keep the series alive. The series shifts back to Denver on Monday.

Jamal Murray is questionable for Game 5 against the Lakers. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Murray is one of Denver's best players and was key to the Nuggets' run to the NBA championship in 2023. He averaged 21.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds during the regular season while shooting 48.1% from the field and a career-high 42.5% from 3-point distance.

He's struggled from the floor against the Lakers while shooting 38% from the field and 20.8% from 3-point distance. But he was the Game 2 hero with a game-winning buzzer beater to complete a comeback from a 20-point deficit. He's averaged 21.5 points, 7.3 assists and five rebounds through the first four games of the series.

If Murray can't go on Monday, the Nuggets will likely look more to backup Reggie Jackson, who's listed as probable with a lingering ankle sprain. Nikola Jokić will maintain his role as the primary facilitator of the Nuggets' offense.