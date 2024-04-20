Live updates: FSU football spring game 2024 gives fans first look at DJ Uiagalelei

Florida State football's spring season comes to a close on Saturday as it hosts its annual Spring Showcase at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

While the stadium is still undergoing renovations, fans will get a preview of what may be in store for the Seminoles this fall. Fan favorites like Patrick Payton, Lawrance Toafili and Shyheim Brown make their returns, but FSU football fans will get the chance to see transfers for the first time like DJ Uiagalelei, Malik Benson, Jaylin Lucas and many more.

In addition, the 1999 National Champion team will be honored.

"We'll roll through some modified timing and the main part of the scoring will be the grand finale," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "We're excited to get some of the past players from the 1999 team that was really special.

"It's going to be really fun seeing those guys coming back and being a part of it."

When is the FSU spring game today? Where can I watch it?

The Florida State football spring showcase will air on ACC Network. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

