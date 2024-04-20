Which FSU football prospects are at the 2024 spring game?

Florida State Football's Spring Showcase has arrived. Not only the 2024 Seminoles team will be on display, but about 60 recruits will be on their visit across campus.

According to 247 Sports.com, three Tallahassee prospects have been on the visitors' list.

Godby wide receiver Tylan Vickers, Gasden County's Lamar Williams and Rickards defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins.

Both Wiggins and Williams are in the class of 2025. Williams, a Miami commit, is rated as a four-star prospect who has received offers from FSU, Georgia Tech, Maryland and West Virginia.

Wiggins, a Florida commit, is a four-star edge rusher who has received 26 FBS offers.

Vickers, not rated by 247Sports, is being recruited from FSU, FAMU and Miami.

High school quarterbacks at FSU football spring game

So far there are three quarterbacks are visiting FSU.

The notable prospect is Tramell Jones from Jacksonville Mandarin High School. The four-star quarterback committed to FSU in April 2023.

Other quarterbacks in attendance are Logan Rogers from Tampa Bay Tech and Joel Morris from Lakeland Lake Gibson High School.

Both are in the class of 2026. Florida, FAMU, and Appalachian State are also recruiting Rogers. Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss, and UAB are recruiting Morris.

Other notable prospects at FSU spring game

The Seminoles have their eyes on two four-star running backs in 2025 class.

Ousmane Kromah, out of Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, and Byron Louis, out of Plantation American Heritage, are among two of the four running backs in attendance at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Offensive linemen Juan Gaston, Carde Smith, Lamont Rogers and Jokobe Green is expected to visit.

Linebacker Ethan Pritchard, out of Sanford Seminole High School, is also expected to attend.

Prichard is an FSU commit in the 2025 class. Antonio Cromartie Jr., the son of longtime NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie Sr., will also be spotted at the showcase.

