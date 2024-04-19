Here are 10 FSU football players to watch for at the Spring Showcase

Five weeks of spring football practice ends Saturday at Doak Campbell as Florida State holds its annual Spring Showcase.

This is the second year that FSU has opted for a Spring Showcase over a spring game.

The event will feature multiple game-like drills, showcase the Seminoles' current roster and possibly give fans a preview of the coming fall season.

Fans will also get a first look at multiple transfers and newcomers that they've been hearing so much about, including potential starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

It will also give fans a glimpse of the ongoing construction/renovation of the stadium.

The west sidelines have been removed; seating in the bowl will be in the North end zone, South end zone, upper East. The Dunlap Champions Club in the South end zone will be fully operational.

The showcase will kick off at 4 p.m. and tickets are still on sale for $10.

The showcase will also be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Here are 10 FSU football players to keep an eye out for at the Spring Showcase.

DJ Uiagalelei, QB

FSU football players participate in the Seminoles first spring practice of the 2024 season on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Florida State University

Last season's stats (Oregon State): 180-315 passing, 57.1% completion, 2,638 yards, 21 TD, seven INT

With Jordan Travis now gone, the starting spot is now Uiagalelei's for the taking.

Now in his fifth year, previously playing at Oregon State and Clemson, he has slowly made FSU's offense his own according to head coach Mike Norvell.

Out of all the quarterbacks, Uiagalelei has shown the most consistency and has taken command of the backfield. Saturday, we will see what kind of relationship he's established with the receivers.

There will be a lot of eyes on Uiagalelei as the most popular arrival via the NCAA transfer portal.

Trever Jackson, QB

West Orange High School Warriors’ Trever Jackson throws the ball at the Florida High School 7v7 Association state championship in The Villages on Friday, June 24, 2022. [PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT] Florida High School 7v7 Association State Championship

Last season's state (Orlando Jones HS): 56-101 passing, 63% completion, 916 yards, seven TD, five INT, 855 yards rushing on 104 carries, 10 TD

With sophomore Brock Glenn and freshman Luke Kromenhoek unavailable for the Spring Showcase, it has been walk-on Jackson who has been taking a lot of the No. 2 snaps during practice.

It's a surprising choice by Norvell and staff to take Jackson over redshirt sophomore Dylan MacNamera and redshirt freshman Michael Grant.

At the same time, Norvell said they've had an eye on Jackson for a long time and know what he is capable of. During practice, we've seen just how good Jackson is on the ground and can get some big gains off quarterback keeps. His strengths come on the ground.

The biggest challenge for him will be in long completions as he has struggled passing the ball in practice.

Deuce Spann, WR

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the 13th FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Last season's stats: One reception, 23 yards, five rushing attempts, 18 yards

The wide receiver room is looking for the next man up with Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson now gone, and that could be Spann.

While he didn't put up impressive numbers last season, he has been showing out in the final week of practice, using his 6-foot-4-inch frame to his advantage.

He has a long way to go to contest for a starting spot, but it seems like he's starting to find his own in this offense and beginning to become a contributor.

Kentron Poitier is the current favorite to take one of those wide-out spots, but Spann could easily put himself in contention if he continues to progress.

Jaylin Lucas, RB

Indiana Hoosiers running back Jaylin Lucas (12) warms up ahead of the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Last season's stats (at Indiana): 275 yards, 67 carries, two TD, 34 receptions, 247 yards, two TD.

While Lawrance Toafili is the veteran in the running back room, Lucas brings a punch that may catch a lot of FSU's opponents off guard.

Lucas's speed is something that FSU hasn't seen before as he set the program's speed record, moving at over 20 miles per hour.

His running capabilities have challenged the FSU secondary and defense as a whole, making sure he's fully on the ground when he has the ball and giving him little to no room to run.

He'll also be weaponized on special teams this season as he had a lot of success at Indiana on punt returns. Lucas is a very exciting player and one that will very quickly become a fan favorite.

Malik Benson, WR

Nov 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers safety Zion Puckett (10) closes in on Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Malik Benson (11) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Last season's stats (with Alabama): 13 receptions, 162 yards, one TD

FSU is still looking for WR1. Unlike in past years, no one has really jumped out as a top contender, creating a lot of competition in the receiver room.

Even Norvell told the room after one practice that the opportunity is there and someone needed to take it.

Benson is one of the likely choices to take that top wide receiver spot. He put up some healthy numbers at Alabama and has a chance to really jump out at FSU.

In practices, he's been a constant target for the entire quarterback room, not making any flashy plays, but getting the job done.

It'll be interesting to see how he'll establish himself in this offense at the showcase.

Shyheim Brown, DB

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shyheim Brown (38) smiles after a defensive stop against the Syracuse Orange during the first half Oct. 14, 2023, at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Last season's stats: 53 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception, four pass breakups.

Brown has a chance to have a career season this fall.

He's not only emerged as the vocal leader in the secondary but debatably the Seminoles' best defense back. Brown's speed and ability to disrupt the offensive flow is something that greatly benefits FSU.

Brown's tackle total of 53 last season led the secondary and was ranked fourth on the entire roster.

The secondary has been shut down all through the spring and the dominance is only expected to continue into the showcase. Saturday, Brown will likely be the charging force in that shutdown effort.

Azareye'h Thomas, DB

FSU freshman defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (20) practices on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Last season's stats: 29 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 10 pass breakups.

With Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones now gone, Thomas is another player expected to take a big step this season in the secondary. He had a breakout season in 2023 and has only gotten better in the spring.

His 10 pass breakups were the second-best total on the roster behind Green's 12. Thomas's ability to agitate opposing offenses last season was huge and he's been doing the same things to FSU's offense this spring.

In the spring game, alongside Brown, Thomas will be a force and one of the top disrupters in the secondary. Could preview what's in store for this fall.

Sione Lolohea, DL

Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Sione Lolohea (90) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022, in Stanford, California.

Last season's stats (with Oregon State): 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery,

When Braden Fiske declared for the NFL Draft, FSU needed a big piece at defensive tackle to fill the gap.

After some convincing from Uiagalelei, FSU landed Lolohea out of the portal, a huge gain that could just about make up that gap left on the D-line.

At 6-foot-3-inches and 266 pounds, it's been hard for FSU's offensive line to hold back Lolohea.

The Seminoles' D-line work has improved constantly throughout the spring, forcing FSU's quarterbacks to keep or throw the ball away.

Patrick Payton, DE

Florida State football players Sione Lolohea (13) and Patrick Payton (11) take part in the final Tour of Duty winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Last season's stats: 43 tackles, seven sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles.

Payton is almost like "the chosen one" when it comes to filling Jared Verse's spot at defensive end.

The pair last season was a two-one punch that terrorized opposing offenses. Now, it's Payton's turn to become that guy on the edge.

In the offseason, he put on more weight and said is moving at the same speed he was last fall. Adding to his build, Payton can be a serious threat to FSU and take his game to a whole other level.

In the showcase, don't be surprised if you see him blazing in from off the edge. He is currently on track to have a really good year.

DJ Lundy, LB

Florida State football players take part in drills during an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 30.

Last season's stats: 54 tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups, one interception.

To be blunt, the linebacker room is bare. With Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune gone, Lundy is the lone veteran left and is taking on a huge role this season.

Things went from bad to worse at one point for FSU as Lundy entered the portal and committed to Colorado. However, he chose to return, giving the Seminoles the player they needed to help grow and lead a young linebacker room.

Lundy continues to stand out as FSU's top linebacker, but it'll be interesting to see how he'll lead younger players like Blake Nichelson, Justin Cryer, Dylan Brown-Turner and more.

