Game recap: Northwestern coach goes ballistic at end of Purdue basketball's overtime win

No. 2 Purdue basketball (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten) is riding a five-game winning streak and wants to avenge one of its losses when Northwestern (15-5, 6-3) visits.

The Boilermakers are coming off a hard-fought win at Rutgers after four straight blowouts. The Wildcats have won their past three home games and lost two straight on the road.

The host Wildcats beat the Boilermakers 92-88 in overtime on Dec. 1. Purdue's Zach Edey had 35 points and 14 rebounds, while Northwestern's Boo Buie had 31 points.

Final: Purdue 105, Northwestern 96, OT

Northwestern Chris Collins is livid with the officiating at the end of overtime and gets thrown out in closing seconds. He's probably upset with free-throw disparity, 46-8 in Purdue's favor.

Zach Edey has 30 points and 15 rebounds. However, he is 8-of-17 on free throws. Lance Jones 26 points, including 5 3-pointers.

Fletcher Loyer (15) and Mason Gillis (14) also score in double figures, while Braden Smith has 11 points and a career-high 16 assists.

Boo Buie has 25 points, including 7-of-11 3s, while Ty Berry adds 25 points, Brooks Barnhizer 14 and Ryan Langborn 12.

Purdue leaves a lot of points on the board, making 29-of-46 free throws. NU is 6-of-8.

NU hits better than 50% from the field and on 3-pointers, while Purdue has a double-digit rebounding edge.

Purdue plays Sunday at top-10 Wisconsin.

Purdue stats vs. Northwestern

NORTHWESTERN (15-6): Nicholson 2-2 0-0 4, Barnhizer 6-9 2-3 14, Berry 8-14 3-3 25, Buie 9-19 0-0 25, Langborg 6-9 0-0 12, Martinelli 5-8 0-0 11, Hunger 1-3 1-2 3, Preston 1-2 0-0 2, Clayton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-66 6-8 96.

PURDUE (20-2): Kaufman-Renn 2-6 1-5 5, Edey 11-14 8-17 30, Jones 8-14 5-6 26, Loyer 6-9 0-0 15, Br.Smith 3-7 5-8 11, Gillis 2-5 8-8 14, Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Heide 1-2 2-2 4, C.Furst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 29-46 105.

Halftime—Purdue 47-39. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 14-27 (Buie 7-11, Berry 6-9, Martinelli 1-1, Barnhizer 0-2, Hunger 0-2, Langborg 0-2), Purdue 10-21 (Jones 5-7, Loyer 3-5, Gillis 2-5, Heide 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Br.Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Nicholson, Martinelli, Hunger. Rebounds_Northwestern 22 (Berry, Buie 5), Purdue 33 (Edey 15). Assists_Northwestern 23 (Buie 8), Purdue 23 (Br.Smith 16). Total Fouls_Northwestern 31, Purdue 15.

56.7 seconds left OT: Purdue 93, Northwestern 90

Braden Smith has a double-double.

2:11 left OT: Purdue 91, Northwestern 87

Braden Smith assists Zach Edey on consecutive plays. Timeout, NU.

Ty Berry ties the score on a 3 with 2:54 to go, but he hurts an ankle on the landing.

Zach Edey scores on the first overtime possession. NU's Blake Preston returns the favor.

End of regulation: Purdue 81, Northwestern 81

Boo Buie misses on a drive to the basket and Zach Edey corrals the rebound. Zach Edey makes 1-of-2 free throws to tie it.

33 seconds left 2H: Northwestern 81, Purdue 80

Ty Berry hits 3 free throws after being fouled by Braden Smith, and NU leads 81-80.

Zach Edey scores with 54 seconds to go to put Purdue ahead, but he misses the free throw.

1:30 left 2H: Purdue 78, Northwestern 78

Zach Edey dunks to tie the score with 1:30 to go.

Boo Buie hits an incredible 3 over Zach Edey to put NU up 76-73.

3:46 left 2H: Northwestern 73, Purdue 71

Purdue's Mason Gillis is shooting 2 free throws coming out of the timeout. NU's Boo Buie is 6-of-9 on 3s, Ty Berry 5-of-7.

5:28 left 2H: Northwestern 70, Purdue 69

NU is shooting 59% from the field, 52.4% from 3-point range. Boo Buie and Ty Berry have 19 points each.

A Lance Jones 3 ties it at 66 with 6:30 to go. Another with 5:48 to go puts Purdue up 69-68. He has 18 points.

8:00 left 2H: Purdue 63, Northwestern 62

NU's Brooks Barnhizer has 4 fouls. However, Purdue is 5-of-13 on free throws in the second half.

Boo Buie's 3 off a Purdue turnover with 10:40 to go puts NU up 62-61.

Braden Smith commits Purdue's 1st second-half foul at the 11:22 mark.

11:30 left 2H: Purdue 59, Northwestern 59

Brooks Barnhizer's steal and layup gives Northwestern a 57-56 lead at the 12:33 mark. Purdue's Mason Gillis hits a 3 on the next play.

Northwestern's 6th foul of the half comes at the 14:05 mark. The Boilers are in the bonus the rest of the way. Purdue has 0 fouls so far.

Braden Smith is 1-of-4 on recent free throws. Purdue is 13-of-22 overall. Northwestern 1-of-2.

15:38 left 2H: Purdue 53, Northwestern 48

Purdue's free-throw shooting is shaky, particularly by Zach Edey and Trey Kaufman-Renn (4-of-9 combined).

Northwestern's Ty Berry makes a long 3 off of a crazy scramble, but Boo Buie is shaken up on the play when getting caught between two Purdue players.

Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer scores on the opening play of the second half. The Lafayette Jeff High School alum has 4 points.

Halftime: Purdue 47, Northwestern 39

Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer have 12 points each, as well as 2 3-pointers.

Boo Buie has 13 points, including 3 3-pointers (and 4 turnovers), and he moves into second place all-time in Northwestern scoring. Ty Berry has 14 (4-of-5 3s). The Wildcats are 8-of-13 on 3-pointers.

Purdue leads rebounding 15-4.

3:48 left 1H: Purdue 38, Northwestern 29

Boo Buie appears to tweak an ankle on a drive to the basket. He makes the shot.

Purdue is 4-of-10 on 3s, Northwestern (which was scorching hot early) 5-of-10. Purdue owns a 12-3 rebound edge and 8-0 on free throws.

5:14 left 1H: Purdue 33, Northwestern 25

Fletcher Loyer's 3 gives Purdue a 12-point run and forces a Northwestern timeout.

Zach Edey keeps drawing Northwestern fouls but is just 2-of-5 on free throws. He is 73.8% on the season.

6:42 left 1H: Purdue 25, Northwestern 25

Northwestern makes 6 consecutive shots before Purdue counters with a 4-point run to tie it at 25.

10:18 left 1H: Northwestern 21, Purdue 19

Purdue's Lance Jones has 2 fouls.

Boo Buie's first points come on a 3, and the Wildcats are 5-of-7 on 3s.

Northwestern commits its 6th foul with 12:07 to go, so Purdue will be at the line the rest of the half. Zach Edey forces 3 Northwestern fouls on one play.

Ty Berry is 3-of-3 on 3s, countering Fletcher Loyer's personal 5-point run.

15:40 left 1H: Purdue 9, Northwestern 6

Purdue goes to a zone defense for one possession, and Ty Berry hits a 3 to bust it.

Lance Jones, who struggled from the floor last time out, hits a 3. Northwestern's Ty Berry counters with a 3.

Braden Smith drives for a basket on Purdue's first possession.

Purdue starting lineup vs. Northwestern

The usual: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Lance Jones

Northwestern's starters: Boo Buie, Ty Berry, Ryan Langborg, Brooks Barnhizer, Matthew Nicholson

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 6 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,017 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey has 1,087 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 197

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern?

6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball news

Purdue basketball schedule

