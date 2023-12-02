Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern player ratings: Zach Edey can't do it alone

It happened again.

No. 1 Purdue lost to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

This despite 35 points and 14 rebounds from the nation's biggest cheat code, Zach Edey. Edey's basket with two seconds left sent the game to overtime, but the Wildcats knocked off the top-ranked Boilermakers for the second year in a row with a 92-88 win.

Player ratings on a scale of 1 to 10.

STARTERS

Dec 1, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Carson Barrett (34) defends Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

∎ Zach Edey — Don't blame the All-American big man. He did all he could to carry Purdue. OK, he missed a few more close-range shots than you'd like (10-of-17), but he did so with defenders hanging all over him. He was 15-of-20 from the free-throw line and some Shaq-esque dunks, one that drew a scowl and flex. Just not enough help. Rating: 9.0

∎ Fletcher Loyer — He scored 17 points, including three 3s. He had moments: following his own miss for a bucket, a nice runner off glass to tie it 66-66, and he hit a big 3 on and inside-out combo with Edey. But he was targeted by Northwestern on the other end, and three Wildcats guards scored at least 20 points. Obviously, those weren't all on Loyer, but he was out there for 34 minutes, so a lot of them were. Rating: 5.5

∎ Braden Smith — Not his greatest shooting night (5-of-12) from the field, and the six turnovers are a concern, but man, it would be nice for some of Purdue's shooters to hit those wide-open shots Smith creates for them. He had some great passes among his nine assists (the over-the-shoulder dish for a Caleb Furst dunk was particularly nice), but he should have had so many more. His cross-court skip passes were a weapon all game, his teammates just couldn't knock down the shots. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Rating: 6.5

∎ Trey Kaufman-Renn — Almost a complete non-factor. He didn't take a shot or grab a rebound in eight first-half minutes and struggled with Northwestern's trapping. He picked up his third foul defending 40 feet from the basket and missed some bunnies. He finished 0-for-3 from the field, 3-of-6 from the foul line and had three turnovers. Rating: 2.0

∎ Lance Jones — This was not the homecoming Jones would have hoped for. He was 2-for-11 from the field and was 1-for-7 from behind the arc, many of those clean looks the Boilers need him to knock down. Again, Northwestern's guards ate up the Boilers on the other end and he fouled out with 49 seconds left after Boo Bouie hip-checked him. Rating: 3.5

BENCH

∎ Mason Gillis — Gillis got most of Kaufman-Renn's minutes (28 to 13) and provided some tough rebounding (six total) and had two offensive boards on one possession. He scored late in regulation to give Purdue a 74-73 lead and threw an inch-perfect inbounds pass to Edey with two seconds left to tie the score and send it to OT. He finished with just four points, but had a positive impact. Rating: 6.0

∎ Ethan Morton — He had a nice early bounce pass to Smith for a transition layup and seemed to be playing more minutes (seven in the first half), presumably because of his perimeter defense. But again, those Northwestern guards feasted, and Morton played just one minute in the second half, with Cam Heide preferred late and in OT when Jones fouled out. Rating: 3.0

∎ Cam Heide — He drilled a 3 on some excellent ball movement for Purdue, but he also struggled guarding Northwestern's backcourt. He had four rebounds and four fouls in his 18 minutes. Rating: 4.5

∎ Caleb Furst — Some more strong rebounding, four rebounds in five first-half minutes, and had a monster jam of a sweet over-the-shoulder pass from Smith. Only played six second-half minutes and none in OT. Rating: 5.0

∎ Myles Colvin — He played just two first-half minutes and missed his only shot, a 3. Rating: N/A

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Northwestern: Zach Edey can't stop upset