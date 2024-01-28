Purdue center Zach Edey hit the 2,000-point career milestone Sunday against Rutgers.

The 7-4 senior and last season's consensus National Player of the Year reached the milestone on an alley-oop dunk from Braden Smith with 1:27 to go in the first half. The basket also gave him 10 in the game, his 72nd straight in double figures.

Zach Edey just got his 2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career point, and it came in highlight fashion. 🙌@zach_edey x @BoilerBall



📺: FOX/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/WWjhPn3b3c — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 28, 2024

Edey finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in Purdue's 68-60 victory, putting him at 2,017 career points. His averages entering Sunday's game: 22.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots.

Here's where Edey stands in Purdue basketball all-time scoring.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,017 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball center Zach Edey scores 2,000 career points