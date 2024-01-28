Advertisement

Purdue basketball center Zach Edey scores 2,000 career points

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Purdue center Zach Edey hit the 2,000-point career milestone Sunday against Rutgers.

The 7-4 senior and last season's consensus National Player of the Year reached the milestone on an alley-oop dunk from Braden Smith with 1:27 to go in the first half. The basket also gave him 10 in the game, his 72nd straight in double figures.

Edey finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in Purdue's 68-60 victory, putting him at 2,017 career points. His averages entering Sunday's game: 22.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots.

Here's where Edey stands in Purdue basketball all-time scoring.

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Zach Edey

2020-24

2,017

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball center Zach Edey scores 2,000 career points