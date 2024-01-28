Purdue basketball center Zach Edey scores 2,000 career points
Purdue center Zach Edey hit the 2,000-point career milestone Sunday against Rutgers.
The 7-4 senior and last season's consensus National Player of the Year reached the milestone on an alley-oop dunk from Braden Smith with 1:27 to go in the first half. The basket also gave him 10 in the game, his 72nd straight in double figures.
Edey finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in Purdue's 68-60 victory, putting him at 2,017 career points. His averages entering Sunday's game: 22.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots.
Here's where Edey stands in Purdue basketball all-time scoring.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Zach Edey
2020-24
2,017
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
