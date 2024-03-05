Advertisement

LIVE: Purdue basketball vs. Illinois score updates, highlights, Zach Edey stats

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Purdue basketball has already won the Big Ten regular-season championship as it visits likely runner-up Illinois.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3) have won three straight as Zach Edey has dominated, averaging 30.6 points and 11 rebounds over that stretch. No. 16 Illinois (22-7, 13-5) has won three games in a row, topping 90 points in each.

Purdue beat Illinois 83-78 in West Lafayette on Jan. 5.

Sam King is your best Purdue basketball follow, and we will have live updates here, so please remember to refresh.

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through March 4

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Illinois, 15

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 2 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Zach Edey

2020-24

2,229

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,189.

∎ Edey is fourth in career blocked shots.

Player

Seasons

Blocks

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

349

A.J. Hammons

2012-16

343

JaJuan Johnson

2007-11

263

Zach Edey

2020-24

211

Matt Haarms

2017-20

210

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Is Purdue favored vs. Illinois?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Illinois by 2.5 points

Over/under: 163.5 total points

Moneyline: Purdue +115, Illinois -135

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

W, 84-70

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

W, 99-67

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

W, 68-60

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

W, 105-96, OT

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

W, 75-69

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

W, 79-59

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

W, 84-76

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

L, 73-69

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

W, 96-68

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

W, 84-76

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

W, 80-74

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday

vs. Wisconsin

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

