LIVE: Purdue basketball vs. Illinois score updates, highlights, Zach Edey stats

Purdue basketball has already won the Big Ten regular-season championship as it visits likely runner-up Illinois.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3) have won three straight as Zach Edey has dominated, averaging 30.6 points and 11 rebounds over that stretch. No. 16 Illinois (22-7, 13-5) has won three games in a row, topping 90 points in each.

Purdue beat Illinois 83-78 in West Lafayette on Jan. 5.

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through March 4

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Illinois, 15

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 2 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,229 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,189.

∎ Edey is fourth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Zach Edey 2020-24 211 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Is Purdue favored vs. Illinois?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Illinois by 2.5 points

Over/under: 163.5 total points

Moneyline: Purdue +115, Illinois -135

Purdue basketball schedule

