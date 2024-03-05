LIVE: Purdue basketball vs. Illinois score updates, highlights, Zach Edey stats
Purdue basketball has already won the Big Ten regular-season championship as it visits likely runner-up Illinois.
The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3) have won three straight as Zach Edey has dominated, averaging 30.6 points and 11 rebounds over that stretch. No. 16 Illinois (22-7, 13-5) has won three games in a row, topping 90 points in each.
Purdue beat Illinois 83-78 in West Lafayette on Jan. 5.
Sam King is your best Purdue basketball follow, and we will have live updates here, so please remember to refresh.
Now he's in the top 5: Braden Smith named Cousy Award finalist after initial snub
Finding his role: Morton 'sacrificed more than anyone' in order to win
Purdue basketball NET ranking
Via the NCAA through March 4
∎ Purdue, 2
∎ Illinois, 15
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is the No. 2 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Zach Edey
2020-24
2,229
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,189.
∎ Edey is fourth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Zach Edey
2020-24
211
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois?
7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Illinois on?
TV: Peacock
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Is Purdue favored vs. Illinois?
via BetMGM
Favorite: Illinois by 2.5 points
Over/under: 163.5 total points
Moneyline: Purdue +115, Illinois -135
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Illinois score updates, highlights, Zach Edey