Purdue basketball: Braden Smith named Cousy Award finalist after initial snub

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame makes use of its do-over, naming Purdue's Braden Smith a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation's best collegiate point guard.

Smith averages 13.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals, while making 44.1% of his 3-pointers and 82.2% of his free throws for the No. 3 Boilermakers.

About a month ago, the Hall of Fame released its watch list of 10 point guards and excluded Smith. Boilermakers coach Matt Painter responded by paraphrasing legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight: "‘Basketball was watched by millions but understood by few.’”

The sophomore is the only non-senior on the list. The others: Tyler Kolek, Marquette; Tristen Newton, Connecticut; Mark Sears, Alabama; Jamal Shead, Houston.

Smith and Zach Edey have been named to an All-America watch list by the U.S. Basketball Writers of America.

