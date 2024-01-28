Advertisement

LIVE: No. 2 Purdue basketball leads Rutgers at halftime as Zach Edey hits milestone

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
No. 2 Purdue basketball seeks its fifth straight victory as it visits Rutgers (10-8, 2-5). The Boilermakers (18-2, 7-2) have won by an average of 21 points during their win streak. The Scarlet Knights are 9-1 at home this season, 2-0 since returning to Big Ten play.

Purdue has had trouble with Rutgers in recent years, losing five of the past seven meetings. The Scarlet Knights have won three straight over the Boilers in Piscataway (2020-22).

Milestone: Zach Edey scores 2,000 career points

5:41 left 2H: Purdue 55, Rutgers 51

The Boilers commit another turnovers against the press, and also one in halfcourt.

Zach Edey has 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocked shot. The Boilers have 14 turnovers.

7:56 left 2H: Purdue 52, Rutgers 48

Zach Edey gets a dunk and will have a free throw out of the timeout. Purdue's halfcourt offense is faltering.

Lance Jones jumps a passing lane, grabs the ball and gets his first basket with 9:27 to go. He's up to 5 steals.

Aundre Hyatt's and-1 with 10:49 to go pushes Rutgers within 46-43. Hyatt has 10 points.

11:38 left 2H: Purdue 45, Rutgers 40

Zach Edey's basket stops a 9-point Rutgers run. Edey has 16 points and 7 rebounds, and has 2 free throws coming out of the timeout.

Lance Jones has 0 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.

Purdue commits a 10-second violation against a Rutgers press out of the timeout. That's been rare this season.

14:11 left 2H: Purdue 43, Rutgers 36

Rutgers scores 7 quick points. Timeout, Purdue. The Scarlet Knights are 2-of-2 on 3s in the half, 7-of-11 overall.

15:29 left 2H: Purdue 43, Rutgers 29

Aundre Hyatt hits Rutgers' first 3-pointer of the game at the 17:09 mark. However, Braden Smith has a pair of 3s in this stretch and is up to 15 points.

Halftime: Purdue 33, Rutgers 20

Zach Edey has 10 points, Braden Smith 9 and Mason Gillis 8. Cliff Omoruyi has 7 for Rutgers, which is shooting 26.5% from the field (0-of-8 on 3s). This is unusual: Purdue is -3 in rebounding.

3:31 left 1H: Purdue 31, Rutgers 18

Cliff Omoruyi is challenging Zach Edey on both ends. Edey has 9 points and 4 rebounds, Omoruyi 7 and 3. Both head to the bench just before the media timeout.

Mason Gillis' 3 with 6:40 to go snaps Rutgers' 9-point run. He adds a jumper on the next play and has 8 points.

7:14 left 1H: Purdue 21, Rutgers 14

Rutgers is on a 7-point run. Cliff Omoruyi makes his presence felt with Zach Edey out, grabbing a couple of rebounds and scoring on a putback. Edey re-enters before the media timeout.

9:43 left 1H: Purdue 21, Rutgers 7

Braden Smith has 9 points. Lance Jones feeds Caleb Furst for a layup off of a steal. Timeout, Rutgers.

Zach Edey picks up a foul with 10:24 to go and goes to the bench with 3 points and 3 rebounds.

11:55 left 1H: Purdue 12, Rutgers 6

JaMichael Davis snaps Purdue's 8-point run at the 13:20 mark.

15:10 left 1H: Purdue 10, Rutgers 4

The Scarlet Knights have missed 5 straight shots and are 2-of-9 overall. Braden Smith has 7 points.

Austin Williams has 2 fouls, Rutgers 4. The Boilers are 3-of-5 on free throws.

Austin Williams scores on a putback on the game's first play, but Braden Smith hits a left corner 3 on the Boilers' first possession.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 6 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Zach Edey

2020-24

1,991

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

∎ Edey has 1,075 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player

Seasons

Blocks

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

349

A.J. Hammons

2012-16

343

JaJuan Johnson

2007-11

263

Matt Haarms

2017-20

210

Zach Edey

2020-24

193

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers?

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers on?

TV: Fox, with Tim Brando (play-by-play) and LaPhonso Ellis (analysis)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Purdue basketball news

Better door than a window: See what it's like to sit behind Zach Edey

Player ratings: Two guards get perfect marks in Boilers' blowout

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

W, 84-70

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

W, 99-67

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

