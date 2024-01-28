LIVE: No. 2 Purdue basketball leads Rutgers at halftime as Zach Edey hits milestone
No. 2 Purdue basketball seeks its fifth straight victory as it visits Rutgers (10-8, 2-5). The Boilermakers (18-2, 7-2) have won by an average of 21 points during their win streak. The Scarlet Knights are 9-1 at home this season, 2-0 since returning to Big Ten play.
Purdue has had trouble with Rutgers in recent years, losing five of the past seven meetings. The Scarlet Knights have won three straight over the Boilers in Piscataway (2020-22).
Sam King is your best Purdue basketball follow, and we will have highlights and updates here. Please remember to refresh.
Milestone: Zach Edey scores 2,000 career points
5:41 left 2H: Purdue 55, Rutgers 51
The Boilers commit another turnovers against the press, and also one in halfcourt.
Zach Edey has 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocked shot. The Boilers have 14 turnovers.
7:56 left 2H: Purdue 52, Rutgers 48
Zach Edey gets a dunk and will have a free throw out of the timeout. Purdue's halfcourt offense is faltering.
Lance Jones jumps a passing lane, grabs the ball and gets his first basket with 9:27 to go. He's up to 5 steals.
Lance Jones has some elite instincts. 💯@LanceBuckets x @BoilerBall
📺: FOX/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/OkN3XdYqtR
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 28, 2024
Aundre Hyatt's and-1 with 10:49 to go pushes Rutgers within 46-43. Hyatt has 10 points.
AUNDRE HYATT 🔥 💪 @RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/lAXyzCKNz8
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 28, 2024
11:38 left 2H: Purdue 45, Rutgers 40
Zach Edey's basket stops a 9-point Rutgers run. Edey has 16 points and 7 rebounds, and has 2 free throws coming out of the timeout.
Lance Jones has 0 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.
Purdue commits a 10-second violation against a Rutgers press out of the timeout. That's been rare this season.
Big Cliff and @RutgersMBB have cut the deficit to five points. 👀
📺: FOX/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/Zpj1xfFHAE
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 28, 2024
14:11 left 2H: Purdue 43, Rutgers 36
Rutgers scores 7 quick points. Timeout, Purdue. The Scarlet Knights are 2-of-2 on 3s in the half, 7-of-11 overall.
🗣️ "That's Omoruyi!"
Check out this sweet Cliff Omoruyi @RutgersMBB reverse. 👀
📺: FOX/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/0czigd4r3f
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 28, 2024
15:29 left 2H: Purdue 43, Rutgers 29
Aundre Hyatt hits Rutgers' first 3-pointer of the game at the 17:09 mark. However, Braden Smith has a pair of 3s in this stretch and is up to 15 points.
Halftime: Purdue 33, Rutgers 20
Zach Edey has 10 points, Braden Smith 9 and Mason Gillis 8. Cliff Omoruyi has 7 for Rutgers, which is shooting 26.5% from the field (0-of-8 on 3s). This is unusual: Purdue is -3 in rebounding.
Zach Edey just got his 2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career point, and it came in highlight fashion. 🙌@zach_edey x @BoilerBall
📺: FOX/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/WWjhPn3b3c
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 28, 2024
3:31 left 1H: Purdue 31, Rutgers 18
Cliff Omoruyi is challenging Zach Edey on both ends. Edey has 9 points and 4 rebounds, Omoruyi 7 and 3. Both head to the bench just before the media timeout.
Mason Gillis' 3 with 6:40 to go snaps Rutgers' 9-point run. He adds a jumper on the next play and has 8 points.
7:14 left 1H: Purdue 21, Rutgers 14
Rutgers is on a 7-point run. Cliff Omoruyi makes his presence felt with Zach Edey out, grabbing a couple of rebounds and scoring on a putback. Edey re-enters before the media timeout.
9:43 left 1H: Purdue 21, Rutgers 7
Braden Smith has 9 points. Lance Jones feeds Caleb Furst for a layup off of a steal. Timeout, Rutgers.
Defense ➡️ Offense@LanceBuckets x @BoilerBall
📺: FOX/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/K4zFP59TKc
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 28, 2024
Zach Edey picks up a foul with 10:24 to go and goes to the bench with 3 points and 3 rebounds.
Bingo Mason Gillis! 🔥@GillisMason x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/BlLJnLBGXj
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 28, 2024
11:55 left 1H: Purdue 12, Rutgers 6
JaMichael Davis snaps Purdue's 8-point run at the 13:20 mark.
15:10 left 1H: Purdue 10, Rutgers 4
The Scarlet Knights have missed 5 straight shots and are 2-of-9 overall. Braden Smith has 7 points.
Braden Smith's doing his thing early on at Rutgers.@3bradensmith x @BoilerBall
📺: FOX/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/m69DW7IhHh
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 28, 2024
Austin Williams has 2 fouls, Rutgers 4. The Boilers are 3-of-5 on free throws.
Austin Williams scores on a putback on the game's first play, but Braden Smith hits a left corner 3 on the Boilers' first possession.
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is the No. 6 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Zach Edey
2020-24
1,991
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
∎ Edey has 1,075 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.
∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
Zach Edey
2020-24
193
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers?
1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers on?
TV: Fox, with Tim Brando (play-by-play) and LaPhonso Ellis (analysis)
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball news
Better door than a window: See what it's like to sit behind Zach Edey
Player ratings: Two guards get perfect marks in Boilers' blowout
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers score updates, highlights, analysis