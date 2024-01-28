LIVE: No. 2 Purdue basketball leads Rutgers at halftime as Zach Edey hits milestone

No. 2 Purdue basketball seeks its fifth straight victory as it visits Rutgers (10-8, 2-5). The Boilermakers (18-2, 7-2) have won by an average of 21 points during their win streak. The Scarlet Knights are 9-1 at home this season, 2-0 since returning to Big Ten play.

Purdue has had trouble with Rutgers in recent years, losing five of the past seven meetings. The Scarlet Knights have won three straight over the Boilers in Piscataway (2020-22).

Milestone: Zach Edey scores 2,000 career points

5:41 left 2H: Purdue 55, Rutgers 51

The Boilers commit another turnovers against the press, and also one in halfcourt.

Zach Edey has 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocked shot. The Boilers have 14 turnovers.

7:56 left 2H: Purdue 52, Rutgers 48

Zach Edey gets a dunk and will have a free throw out of the timeout. Purdue's halfcourt offense is faltering.

Lance Jones jumps a passing lane, grabs the ball and gets his first basket with 9:27 to go. He's up to 5 steals.

Aundre Hyatt's and-1 with 10:49 to go pushes Rutgers within 46-43. Hyatt has 10 points.

11:38 left 2H: Purdue 45, Rutgers 40

Zach Edey's basket stops a 9-point Rutgers run. Edey has 16 points and 7 rebounds, and has 2 free throws coming out of the timeout.

Lance Jones has 0 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.

Purdue commits a 10-second violation against a Rutgers press out of the timeout. That's been rare this season.

14:11 left 2H: Purdue 43, Rutgers 36

Rutgers scores 7 quick points. Timeout, Purdue. The Scarlet Knights are 2-of-2 on 3s in the half, 7-of-11 overall.

15:29 left 2H: Purdue 43, Rutgers 29

Aundre Hyatt hits Rutgers' first 3-pointer of the game at the 17:09 mark. However, Braden Smith has a pair of 3s in this stretch and is up to 15 points.

Halftime: Purdue 33, Rutgers 20

Zach Edey has 10 points, Braden Smith 9 and Mason Gillis 8. Cliff Omoruyi has 7 for Rutgers, which is shooting 26.5% from the field (0-of-8 on 3s). This is unusual: Purdue is -3 in rebounding.

3:31 left 1H: Purdue 31, Rutgers 18

Cliff Omoruyi is challenging Zach Edey on both ends. Edey has 9 points and 4 rebounds, Omoruyi 7 and 3. Both head to the bench just before the media timeout.

Mason Gillis' 3 with 6:40 to go snaps Rutgers' 9-point run. He adds a jumper on the next play and has 8 points.

7:14 left 1H: Purdue 21, Rutgers 14

Rutgers is on a 7-point run. Cliff Omoruyi makes his presence felt with Zach Edey out, grabbing a couple of rebounds and scoring on a putback. Edey re-enters before the media timeout.

9:43 left 1H: Purdue 21, Rutgers 7

Braden Smith has 9 points. Lance Jones feeds Caleb Furst for a layup off of a steal. Timeout, Rutgers.

Zach Edey picks up a foul with 10:24 to go and goes to the bench with 3 points and 3 rebounds.

11:55 left 1H: Purdue 12, Rutgers 6

JaMichael Davis snaps Purdue's 8-point run at the 13:20 mark.

15:10 left 1H: Purdue 10, Rutgers 4

The Scarlet Knights have missed 5 straight shots and are 2-of-9 overall. Braden Smith has 7 points.

Austin Williams has 2 fouls, Rutgers 4. The Boilers are 3-of-5 on free throws.

Austin Williams scores on a putback on the game's first play, but Braden Smith hits a left corner 3 on the Boilers' first possession.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 6 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Zach Edey 2020-24 1,991 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey has 1,075 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 193

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers?

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers on?

TV: Fox, with Tim Brando (play-by-play) and LaPhonso Ellis (analysis)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball news

Purdue basketball schedule

