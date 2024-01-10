LIVE: No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights, analysis

Purdue basketball heads to Nebraska, which loves playing at home.

The No. 1 Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1) have won seven straight games and are coming off a top-10 victory over Illinois. Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (22.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Braden Smith (13.0 points, 47.9% on 3-pointers, 5.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.8 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.2 points, 40.3% on 3s); Lance Jones (11.2 points, 1.3 steals).

The Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2) lost handily at Wisconsin on Saturday after defeating Indiana at home a few days earlier. Nebraska is 10-1 at home. Nebraska team leaders: Keisei Tominaga (14.0 points, 34.2% 3s); Brice Williams (13.8 points, 37.5% 3s, 5.4 rebounds); Rienk Mast (12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists); Juwan Gary (12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds).

Purdue has won four straight over Nebraska, including two in the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers won 65-62 in overtime in Lincoln after Nebraska rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to extend the game.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Nebraska

9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Who is favored for Purdue basketball vs. Nebraska?

Favorite: Purdue by 7.5 points

Over/under: 150.5 total points

Moneyline: Purdue -350, Nebraska +260

ESPN's matchup predictor gives Purdue an 81.8% chance of winning.

Purdue basketball news

Purdue basketball schedule

