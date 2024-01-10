LIVE: No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights, analysis
Purdue basketball heads to Nebraska, which loves playing at home.
The No. 1 Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1) have won seven straight games and are coming off a top-10 victory over Illinois. Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (22.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Braden Smith (13.0 points, 47.9% on 3-pointers, 5.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.8 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.2 points, 40.3% on 3s); Lance Jones (11.2 points, 1.3 steals).
The Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2) lost handily at Wisconsin on Saturday after defeating Indiana at home a few days earlier. Nebraska is 10-1 at home. Nebraska team leaders: Keisei Tominaga (14.0 points, 34.2% 3s); Brice Williams (13.8 points, 37.5% 3s, 5.4 rebounds); Rienk Mast (12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists); Juwan Gary (12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds).
Purdue has won four straight over Nebraska, including two in the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers won 65-62 in overtime in Lincoln after Nebraska rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to extend the game.
Purdue basketball start time vs. Nebraska
9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
What channel is Purdue basketball on?
TV: Peacock
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Who is favored for Purdue basketball vs. Nebraska?
via BetMGM
Favorite: Purdue by 7.5 points
Over/under: 150.5 total points
Moneyline: Purdue -350, Nebraska +260
ESPN's matchup predictor gives Purdue an 81.8% chance of winning.
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
2:15 p.m., BTN
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
