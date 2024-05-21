Reports: Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice attends OTAs while charges are dropped on alleged assault in Dallas

Rice faces a likely suspension from the NFL for his involvement in an April multi-car crash in Texas

Amid an offseason full of troubles, receiver Rashee Rice reported for the Kansas City Chiefs' organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, according to media reports.

The second-year receiver has made several off-field headlines for incidents unrelated to football during the past two months, including his involvement in a multi-car crash while racing a Lamborghini in northeast Dallas. Rice currently faces eight felony charges stemming from the crash and a $1 million lawsuit from two people who suffered injuries in the accident. A suspension by the NFL is likely forthcoming.

Additionally, Rice was suspected of assaulting a photographer at a Dallas nightclub earlier this month. Dallas police confirmed on Tuesday that the man signed "an affidavit of non-prosecution" and will no longer pursue charges.

Police, however, are still investigating the incident, according to WFAA.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to break the news.

Rice, 24, participated remotely in offseason activities with the Chiefs earlier in the year, according to head coach Andy Reid. At the time, shortly after the crash, the team's stance was to let the legal process work itself out before making any decision on Rice's status.

The Chiefs made two notable additions at receiver this offseason, signing free agent Marquise Brown and selecting Texas speedster Xavier Worthy with their first-round draft pick. The team is seeking to bolster its depth at the position for Patrick Mahomes, especially as Rice is expected to draw a significant suspension.

Rice was Kansas City's second-round draft pick (No. 55 overall) out of SMU last year. During the regular season, he caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He set a record for rookie receivers with 26 postseason receptions as the Chiefs won a second consecutive Super Bowl championship.