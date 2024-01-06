Purdue vs. Illinois player ratings: 'I think this is his best game of the season.'

In the first top-10 matchup in Mackey Arena since 2010, top-ranked Purdue led from start to finish, but had to sweat it out vs. No. 8 Illinois. Purdue led by as many as 21 in the second half, but the Illini pulled to within one possession with 12 seconds left before the Boilermakers were able to hold on, 83-78, Friday night.

Zach Edey dealt with foul trouble, so Trey Kaufman-Renn stepped up with a near career-high performance (23 points) and Lance Jones added 17 as the Boilers (14-1, 3-1) survived a late collapse.

Player ratings on a scale of 1 to 10.

STARTERS

∎ Zach Edey — He was dominating the glass (7 first-half rebounds) and altering Illini shots before picking up two fouls in 24 seconds and sat the final 7:35 of the first half with just two points. He got things going in the second half, which included three unstoppable hooks and a jam in a 4-for-4 shooting performance. He finished with a season-low 10 points, but had 15 rebounds and was a team-best +14 in +/-. Rating: 6.5

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) box out Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

∎ Trey Kaufman-Renn — Arguably his best game in a Purdue uniform. The redshirt sophomore got off to a hot start with some strong work on the glass and rewarded Matt Painter's faith in him after TKR picked up a second foul. "Trey Kaufman-Renn is playing harder than everyone else right now," said FS1 analyst and former Purdue star Robbie Hummel. As has often been the case this season, TKR is more aggressive offensively when Edey is off the floor. Edey's foul trouble opened up more space for TKR to work inside, but the two also showed a nice two-man game in the second half. A 54% free-throw shooter entering Friday, TKR hit his first six attempts from the foul line against Illinois and had the whole repertoire working, including a late 3. "I think this is his best game of the season," Hummel said. The Mackey crowd showed its appreciation each time he was subbed out. He finished with 23 points, one off his career-high vs. New Orleans last season. Rating: 9.0

∎ Lance Jones — He splashed a 3 at the shot clock buzzer on first possession. He nailed another 3 off an Edey kick out in the second half and hit all seven of his free throws as he finished with 17 points. Rating: 7.0

∎ Fletcher Loyer — A quiet night (five points on 1-of-8 shooting from field). Rating: 4.0

∎ Braden Smith — The Boilermakers' maestro was at it again, dribbling circles around Illini defenders, whipping passes to open shooters and generally pulling the strings. He had 10 points and five assists in the first half. He was less effective in the second half, just one field goal, one assist and four turnovers after the break. He finished with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Rating: 6.5

RESERVES

∎ Ethan Morton — He hit a corner 3 to cap an early 9-0 Purdue run and made a great defensive play with 2:30 left when he picked Marcus Domask's pocket when the Illini were making their push. Rating: 5.5

∎ Mason Gillis — Another who stepped up with Edey's foul trouble, Gillis finished with eight points and eight rebounds (including five offensive that bought Purdue more possessions). Rating: 7.0

∎ Caleb Furst — At one point, he was a -10 despite Purdue leading by 15. He didn't score in nine minutes played and grabbed two rebounds. Rating: 3.5

∎ Cam Heide — He drilled a transition 3 in the first half that forced an Illinois timeout as Mackey erupted. It was his only basket in 12 minutes. Rating: 5.0

