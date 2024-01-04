LIVE: Indiana men's basketball vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights, analysis

Indiana basketball brings an undefeated Big Ten Conference record into its game at Nebraska.

The Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0) have won three straight against mid-majors. Indiana listed Kel'el Ware (COVID) and Xavier Johnson (foot, out the past 7 games) as questionable, but reports indicate they will be available. Payton Sparks is also listed as questionable, and Jakai Newton is out.

Malik Reneau leads IU (16.2 points, 44% on 3s, 5.7 rebounds), along with Ware (14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds), and Trey Galloway (11 points).

The Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1) have won four in a row, including victories over Kansas State and Michigan State. Brice Williams (13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds), Juwan Gary (13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds) and Rienk Mast (13 points, 9.9 rebounds) lead the Cornhuskers, though Mast has missed the past two games (knee).

ESPN's matchup predictor gives Nebraska a 72.6% chance of winning.

Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek are your best IU basketball follows, and we will have updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

Indiana, Nebraska players are active

Indiana's Kel'El Ware, Xavier Johnson and Payton Sparks are warming up, as is Nebraska's Rienk Mast. IU coach Mike Woodson says pregame that Johnson will start, but that he and Ware might face minutes restrictions.

Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson at the free throw line in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/IXap70OzoM — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) January 4, 2024

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska?

9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Nebraska on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights