Advertisement

LIVE: Indiana men's basketball vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights, analysis

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

Indiana basketball brings an undefeated Big Ten Conference record into its game at Nebraska.

The Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0) have won three straight against mid-majors. Indiana listed Kel'el Ware (COVID) and Xavier Johnson (foot, out the past 7 games) as questionable, but reports indicate they will be available. Payton Sparks is also listed as questionable, and Jakai Newton is out.

Malik Reneau leads IU (16.2 points, 44% on 3s, 5.7 rebounds), along with Ware (14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds), and Trey Galloway (11 points).

The Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1) have won four in a row, including victories over Kansas State and Michigan State. Brice Williams (13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds), Juwan Gary (13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds) and Rienk Mast (13 points, 9.9 rebounds) lead the Cornhuskers, though Mast has missed the past two games (knee).

ESPN's matchup predictor gives Nebraska a 72.6% chance of winning.

Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek are your best IU basketball follows, and we will have updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

Indiana, Nebraska players are active

Indiana's Kel'El Ware, Xavier Johnson and Payton Sparks are warming up, as is Nebraska's Rienk Mast. IU coach Mike Woodson says pregame that Johnson will start, but that he and Ware might face minutes restrictions.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska?

9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Nebraska on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

W, 78-75

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

L, 104-76

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

L, 75-71

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

W, 69-68

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

W, 83-66

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

W, 100-87

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., BTN

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

8 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

6:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

3 p.m., Fox

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

Noon, FS1

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

7 p.m., Peacock

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

Noon, BTN

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights