LIVE: Indiana men's basketball vs. Nebraska score updates, highlights, analysis
Indiana basketball brings an undefeated Big Ten Conference record into its game at Nebraska.
The Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0) have won three straight against mid-majors. Indiana listed Kel'el Ware (COVID) and Xavier Johnson (foot, out the past 7 games) as questionable, but reports indicate they will be available. Payton Sparks is also listed as questionable, and Jakai Newton is out.
Malik Reneau leads IU (16.2 points, 44% on 3s, 5.7 rebounds), along with Ware (14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds), and Trey Galloway (11 points).
The Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1) have won four in a row, including victories over Kansas State and Michigan State. Brice Williams (13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds), Juwan Gary (13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds) and Rienk Mast (13 points, 9.9 rebounds) lead the Cornhuskers, though Mast has missed the past two games (knee).
ESPN's matchup predictor gives Nebraska a 72.6% chance of winning.
Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek are your best IU basketball follows, and we will have updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.
Indiana, Nebraska players are active
Indiana's Kel'El Ware, Xavier Johnson and Payton Sparks are warming up, as is Nebraska's Rienk Mast. IU coach Mike Woodson says pregame that Johnson will start, but that he and Ware might face minutes restrictions.
Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson at the free throw line in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/IXap70OzoM
— Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) January 4, 2024
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska?
9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
What channel is IU basketball vs. Nebraska on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., BTN
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
8 p.m., Fox
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
6:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
