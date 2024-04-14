Kentucky basketball's Zvonimir Ivisic enters transfer portal after brief time in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Zvonimir Ivišić's time at Kentucky lasted less than six months. The 7-foot-2 Croatian freshman, who arrived in Lexington in the middle of October, reportedly entered the transfer portal Saturday night.

It likely brings to a close a brief stay in Lexington. One that saw its share of twists and turns before he finally took the floor for former coach John Calipari and the Wildcats.

Ivišić committed to UK on Aug. 1, becoming the eighth (and final) member of the team's 2023 recruiting class, which ranked No. 1 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

“I got the offer for scholarship by Coach Calipari to attend the University of Kentucky,” Ivišić said in an Instagram Stories post. “I’m excited to tell that I accepted the scholarship and I will play there next season. Go Big Blue!!”

But more than two months passed between his commitment and his arrival in the Bluegrass State, as the university pored over his application as an incoming international student. Ivišić finally was admitted to the university Oct. 4 and stepped foot in Lexington the following week, one day before making an appearance at Kentucky's annual Big Blue Madness event at Rupp Arena.

Yet his quest to suit up for the Wildcats was just beginning.

For the next three months, Ivišić sat out as he awaited an NCAA ruling on his amateur status after playing in professional leagues overseas before joining Kentucky. The NCAA cleared him Jan. 20, and Ivišić wasted no time making a difference, playing that night against Georgia, putting on a show with 13 points (on 5-of-7 shooting, 3 for 4 on 3s), five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals — in only 16 minutes.

Before UK's season concluded with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Oakland on March 21, Ivišić appeared in 15 games off the bench, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 11.7 minutes. Ivišić also showcased his shooting prowess, making 57.7% (30 for 52) of his attempts overall, including 37.5% (6 of 16) beyond the 3-point arc.

