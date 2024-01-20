Kentucky basketball's Zvonimir Ivišić, center from Croatia, takes floor for first time

LEXINGTON — Zvonimir Ivišić rose from his seat, pulled off his warmup gear to reveal his No. 44 jersey and jogged toward the scorer's table. As he did, the roars at Rupp Arena grew louder and louder.

But he had to wait: There was a timeout on the floor.

After the long, circuitous journey to gain admittance to the University of Kentucky, then having to sit out while the NCAA determined his eligibility, what difference would a few more seconds make?

Finally, once the timeout concluded at the 16-minute mark of Saturday's first half against Georgia, Ivišić left the huddle and checked into the game.

Big Z takes the court in a game for the first time at Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/FkfQPrLv7u — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) January 20, 2024

It was a notable moment: Five months after he committed to Kentucky, and three months after he was admitted to the university, the 7-foot-2 freshman from Croatia took the floor for the first time as a Wildcat.

Then he proceeded to put on a show in a XX-XX victory for No. 10 Kentucky.

His final, stunning, dazzling line:

He wasted no time making his presence felt: On his first defensive possession, he stuffed Georgia guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim for a block. He then recorded an assist and steal in the next two minutes.

The highlights just kept coming: He tossed a no-look, behind-the-back pass to an open Antonio Reeves, who knocked down a 3-pointer to push UK's lead to 19-10. And it led the Bulldogs to call a timeout as the crowd was at a fever pitch.

But he was nowhere close to done.

After subbing in with 8:20 left in the first half, he proceeded to take four shots in the next two and a half minutes,.

He made them all, the decibel level in the building rising accordingly each time the ball found the bottom of the net.

His on-court debut for Kentucky came mere hours after the NCAA, at long last, cleared him to play this season. Eligibility questions centered around benefits he may have received while playing professionally overseas the last few seasons. The NCAA finally gave its approval — stating Ivišić retained his amateur status and thus was eligible to play this season — Saturday afternoon; Kentucky reportedly learned the news via an email sent by the NCAA to athletics director Mitch Barnhart.

Ivišić played for SC Derby in the ABA League — the top league of teams from the former Yugoslavia (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia) — the past two seasons.

He averaged 3.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1 block per game during the 2022-23 regular season, with his block average ranking fifth in the ABA.

Ivišić left the league on a high note, though: In a playoff series versus eventual league champion Partizan, he averaged 15.7 points on 63.3% shooting (19 of 30) and 8.3 rebounds in three games.

This story will be updated.

