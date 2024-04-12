Mark Pope named new Kentucky basketball coach, succeeding John Calipari in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Kentucky hopes a player who was part of one of its national title teams can lead the program back to glory as its new coach.

UK named Mark Pope, who played for coach Rick Pitino on Kentucky's 1996 national championship squad, as its new coach. According to CBS Sports senior writer Matt Norlander, Pope's contract with the Wildcats reportedly will be a five-year deal paying $5.5 million per season.

“Mark Pope not only brings an impressive record in nine years as a head coach, but also a love of the University of Kentucky and a complete understanding of what our program means to the people of our state,” UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart said in a news release announcing the hire Friday. “As a captain on the ‘96 championship team, Mark was a beloved and respected teammate. As a head coach, he is highly regarded nationally as an innovator. His teams run a unique and dynamic up-tempo offense and they get after it on defense. He is a strong recruiter with international ties and a person of integrity.

“He fully embraces our high expectations and standards and I know that as our fans get reacquainted with Mark, they will be eager to join him on what promises to be an exciting ride.”

Pope spent the past five seasons at BYU, where he compiled a 110-52 (.679) record. He guided the Cougars as they transitioned from the West Coast Conference to the Big 12. During the 2023-24 season, BYU's first as a Big 12 member, it went 10-8, tying for fifth. The Cougars went 1-1 in the Big 12 Tournament, falling to Texas Tech in the quarterfinals. They quickly bowed out of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Duquesne, 71-67, in the first round.

“The University of Kentucky is the pinnacle of coaching in college basketball. It’s the definition of blueblood program where hanging a banner is the expectation ever year,” Pope said in a statement. “Equally as important, UK changed my life forever as a human being. The love and passion I have for this program, this University and the people of the Commonwealth goes to the depth of my soul.

“I’m thankful to Dr. (Eli) Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart for this opportunity. I’m proud to be your next head coach and I can’t wait to do this together!”

Prior to BYU, Pope was the head coach of Utah Valley for four seasons, going 77-56.

Pope is 187-108 (.634) overall in nine years as a college coach, with an 0-2 mark in the NCAA Tournament (both appearances occurring during his BYU tenure).

His hire came on the heels of UK swinging and missing on two coaches with national titles on their résumés.

Baylor coach Scott Drew removed himself from consideration Thursday, reaffirming his commitment to the Bears in a note posted on social media. And UConn's Dan Hurley, who has led the Huskies to back-to-back national championships, also reportedly relayed Thursday he isn't a candidate for the Kentucky job.

Pope replaces John Calipari, who stepped down earlier this week after 15 seasons and 410 victories in Lexington. His tenure included a national title (in 2012), four Final Fours, seven Elite Eights and 12 conference championships (six each between regular season and SEC Tournament).

Arkansas officially hired Calipari as its new coach Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball names BYU's Mark Pope as John Calipari successor