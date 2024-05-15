Aces receive 2023 championship rings, start three-peat quest with 89-80 win over Mercury

The Las Vegas Aces kicked off their quest for a third-straight WNBA championship on Tuesday, but not before spending a few minutes celebrating their 2023 championship one more time. And what better way to celebrate than with jewelry?

The Aces received their championship rings on the court before starting their season against the Phoenix Mercury, and the players were absolutely jazzed to finally see them on their hands.

Here's a full look at the ring.

💍 Presenting the Las Vegas Aces 2023 Championship Ring 💍



Those were the on-court festivities, but the Aces were ready to get down to business (the business of celebrating their 2023 championship and winning a basketball game) from the moment they arrived at the arena. Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson looked like legit fashion icons.

A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum came FITTED to their season opener 🔥

imagine not being a fan of A’ja Wilson pic.twitter.com/3RM0OV7Nru — Nya Simone (@nyasimoneg) May 15, 2024

Once the game was underway, the Aces didn't play around. They powered over the Mercury, with Wilson and Plum leading the way. Wilson was the Aces' top player of the night with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Jackie Young was right behind with 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks, followed by Plum with 19 points and three rebounds.

RUN THE FLOOR! 💨



Kelsey Plum with the beautiful pass to A'ja Wilson for the transition bucket



📺: PHO-LVA on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/78iIFQYa00 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 15, 2024

The Aces next play on Saturday, when they'll be facing the Los Angeles Sparks at home.