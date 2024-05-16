Advertisement
PGA Championship Round 1 live updates: Xander Schauffele is on fire as Tiger Woods makes the turn

Tiger Woods made the turn at 1-over on Thursday morning at Valhalla

yahoo sports staff
Will Brooks Koepka repeat? Will Rory McIlroy finally end the major-less streak he's been stuck in for a decade? Will Tiger Woods' body hold up? And how many heaters will John Daly fire up during his round? (Let's put the over-under at four.)

These are some of the burning questions that will begin to be answered Thursday during Round 1 of the 106th PGA Championship.

And if you're looking for on-course updates, stick right here. We got you covered.

    Tiger Woods just missed a very makeable birdie putt at No. 5. He's hanging out at even par with four holes to go in his opening round.

    Xander Schauffele is just a few birdies away from a historic opening round at Valhalla.

    Xander takes 3-shot lead

    It's almost too easy for Xander Schauffele out there right now. He tapped-in for another birdie after just missing an eagle at No. 4 to grab a 3-shot lead over the field.

    Rory looked pretty happy with this approach at No. 1.

    He's at 2-under now after a birdie to open his back nine.

    Xander birdies again

    Xander Schauffele just birdied again at the par-4 2nd. It's one of the hardest holes on the course, and he stuck his approach just a few feet from the cup for an easy birdie putt.

    He's at 6-under now with a two shot lead.

  • Rory has cooled off

    After a hot start, things have cooled off for Rory McIlroy, but he did manage to salvage par after making a mess of the 18th:

    (PGA)
    He'll make the turn 1-under, four back of Schauffele.

  • Tiger makes turn at +1

    Tiger finally hit a fairway and ... couldn't convert. Put his second on the par 5 over the green, hit a poor chip, leaving himself with a lengthy birdie putt that he could not convert.

  • Here comes Tony

    Tony Finau has entered the mix, with four birdies in his first six holes.

  • Another birdie for Xander

    Xander Schauffele cards yet another birdie, his fifth on the day, and will make the turn at 31 — 5-under — two shots in front of everyone else.

    The key so far: hitting the fairway. He's made a couple lengthy putts, but for the most part he's hitting fairways, darting his approaches and draining good looks at birdie.

  • Tiger Woods is absolutely ...

    Scrambling ... another lengthy par save a No. 17. He doesn't have the driver working, but he certainly has the flat stick working. If he can find the green in regulation, the birdies might just come.

  • Xander to the top

    Xander Schauffele is off to a tremendous start in his quest to win his first major. He's birdied four of his first seven holes to take the solo lead at 4-under.

  • Gotta hit the fairway ...

    A bogey for Tiger at 15 after missing the fairway with his tee shot. That forced another layup, and he wasn't able to make the lengthy par save.

  • Big names showing up

    There are birdies to be had at Valhalla, with a collection of big names already at 3-under. That includes: Xander Schauffele, Jordan Speith and Viktor Hovland.

    Already, 20 players are under par.

  • Another for Rory ... and Xander

    Rory McIlroy (so far) is picking up where he left off last week. Another birdie at 13 puts him at -2 and atop the leaderboard with ... Xander Schauffele and Doug Ghim.

    Viktor Hovland remembers how to play the game

    (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
    For a moment there, it seemed like Viktor Hovland was ready to take over the game. He won the Tour Championship last fall going away, and everything was clicking for the Ryder Cup hero/Norwegian metal music lover. But then his game slipped off the edge of the planet, and he's looked lost ever since.

    All this is a leadup to say that Hovland is -2 over the first three holes. Let's see if it continues, or if we just cursed him.

  • Birdie for Tiger

    Back-to-back one-putts for Tiger as he drains an 18-footer for birdie at the island green 13th. Back to Even on his round.

  • Tiger with the save

    The rough is thick at Valhalla, meaning tee shots in the fairway are a must. Tiger missed the fairway on 12, forcing him to pitch out. He put his approach to 15 feet, then drained the putt for a par. Huge save to start his day.

    First impressions of Tiger Woods @ Valhalla

    Walked the first three holes (10, 11, 12) with Tiger, and I can tell you this: the rough is going to be a PROBLEM for players in the early morning waves today and Friday. It's three inches deep to start the week, and should be four by Sunday. It gets absolutely soaked with morning dew (and, probably, Friday rain) and snares errant shots, like Tiger's approach on 11 and tee shot on 12.

    The long, straight hitters on this course — like Rory McIlroy, who's already -1 — are going to have the advantage. As Tiger showed with his punch-out on 12, it's better to be straight and a little shorter off the tee than trying to get too clever and muscling up.

  • One birdie, one bogey

    Tiger Woods, after parring his first hole (No. 10), scrambles for bogey on the 11th. Meanwhile, Mr. Major Slowstart (Rory McIlroy), birdies his first hole (No. 10). Could returning to Valhalla be where it finally happens (again) for Rory?

    The Block Party is over

    It was a good run for Michael Block. Short, but good.

    How else would you start a tournament in Kentucky?

    Let's have ourselves a tournament

    Good morning from Valhalla Golf Club, where the fog has burned off and the sun is just peeking over the tops of the trees. We have a full slate of the world's best players on the slate for today, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy teeing off shortly after 8 a.m. ET.

    Much of the pre-tournament talk focused on golf's ongoing civil war and private lives, so it surely comes as a relief to the players — and many fans, too — that the game is now afoot. Three days from now, a major champion will emerge from this 156-man field, and it ought to be a hell of a ride to get there.

    The course looks beautiful, the Kentucky galleries are already full, and the stage is set for another epic major tournament. Stick with us all week, and let's have ourselves a fine PGA Championship.

  • And they're off ...

    After a 10-minute delay for fog, Michael Block lets it rip ...

  • Let the Return of the Block Party begin ...

    The 106th PGA Championship is about to get underway with a familiar face: Michael Block, the club pro who grabbed everyone's attention a year ago with a T15 finish, which included a hole-in-one, will kick things off.

    As for the weather, things might get rough Friday and Saturday, but today ... just a little fog delaying the start by 10 minutes. So, those tee times, just add 10 minutes to each.