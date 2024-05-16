Ryan Young
PGA Championship Round 1 live updates: Xander Schauffele is on fire as Tiger Woods makes the turn
Tiger Woods made the turn at 1-over on Thursday morning at Valhalla
Will Brooks Koepka repeat? Will Rory McIlroy finally end the major-less streak he's been stuck in for a decade? Will Tiger Woods' body hold up? And how many heaters will John Daly fire up during his round? (Let's put the over-under at four.)
These are some of the burning questions that will begin to be answered Thursday during Round 1 of the 106th PGA Championship.
Rory has cooled off
After a hot start, things have cooled off for Rory McIlroy, but he did manage to salvage par after making a mess of the 18th:
He'll make the turn 1-under, four back of Schauffele.
Tiger makes turn at +1
Tiger finally hit a fairway and ... couldn't convert. Put his second on the par 5 over the green, hit a poor chip, leaving himself with a lengthy birdie putt that he could not convert.
Here comes Tony
Tony Finau has entered the mix, with four birdies in his first six holes.
Another birdie for Xander
Xander Schauffele cards yet another birdie, his fifth on the day, and will make the turn at 31 — 5-under — two shots in front of everyone else.
The key so far: hitting the fairway. He's made a couple lengthy putts, but for the most part he's hitting fairways, darting his approaches and draining good looks at birdie.
Tiger Woods is absolutely ...
Scrambling ... another lengthy par save a No. 17. He doesn't have the driver working, but he certainly has the flat stick working. If he can find the green in regulation, the birdies might just come.
Xander to the top
Xander Schauffele is off to a tremendous start in his quest to win his first major. He's birdied four of his first seven holes to take the solo lead at 4-under.
Gotta hit the fairway ...
A bogey for Tiger at 15 after missing the fairway with his tee shot. That forced another layup, and he wasn't able to make the lengthy par save.
Big names showing up
There are birdies to be had at Valhalla, with a collection of big names already at 3-under. That includes: Xander Schauffele, Jordan Speith and Viktor Hovland.
Already, 20 players are under par.
Another for Rory ... and Xander
Rory McIlroy (so far) is picking up where he left off last week. Another birdie at 13 puts him at -2 and atop the leaderboard with ... Xander Schauffele and Doug Ghim.
Birdie for Tiger
Back-to-back one-putts for Tiger as he drains an 18-footer for birdie at the island green 13th. Back to Even on his round.
Tiger with the save
The rough is thick at Valhalla, meaning tee shots in the fairway are a must. Tiger missed the fairway on 12, forcing him to pitch out. He put his approach to 15 feet, then drained the putt for a par. Huge save to start his day.
One birdie, one bogey
Tiger Woods, after parring his first hole (No. 10), scrambles for bogey on the 11th. Meanwhile, Mr. Major Slowstart (Rory McIlroy), birdies his first hole (No. 10). Could returning to Valhalla be where it finally happens (again) for Rory?
Rory McIlroy is picking up where he left off! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/0VvPOL0Rva
— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024
And they're off ...
After a 10-minute delay for fog, Michael Block lets it rip ...
Michael Block, PGA had the honor of the first tee shot of the 106th @PGAChampionship.
Who's ready for some Major Championship golf? pic.twitter.com/kBrRvlOifO
— PGA of America (@PGA) May 16, 2024
Let the Return of the Block Party begin ...
The 106th PGA Championship is about to get underway with a familiar face: Michael Block, the club pro who grabbed everyone's attention a year ago with a T15 finish, which included a hole-in-one, will kick things off.
As for the weather, things might get rough Friday and Saturday, but today ... just a little fog delaying the start by 10 minutes. So, those tee times, just add 10 minutes to each.