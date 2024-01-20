Kentucky freshman center Zvonimir Ivišić cleared to play by NCAA

LEXINGTON — The NCAA on Saturday paved the way for Zvonimir Ivišić to take the floor for Kentucky this season.

The NCAA ruled Ivišić, a 7-foot-2 Croatian who played in professional leagues overseas the last few years, still retained his amateur status, meaning he can immediately suit up for the Wildcats. And that debut could come as soon as Saturday's SEC game versus Georgia at Rupp Arena.

Ivišić announced the news Saturday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ivišić committed to UK on Aug. 1, becoming the eighth (and final) member of the team's 2023 recruiting class, which ranked No. 1 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

“I got the offer for scholarship by Coach Calipari to attend the University of Kentucky,” Ivišić said in an Instagram Stories post. “I’m excited to tell that I accepted the scholarship and I will play there next season. Go Big Blue!!”

Kentucky coach John Calipari officially announced Ivišić's signing later that month. Calipari invoked a nickname — "Big Z" — that's now become the coach's go-to moniker for his newest player.

"Big Z is a dynamic and modern big who has guard-like skills but can make a major impact around the rim," Calipari said in a statement. "Defensively, he is an elite shot blocker who moves well for being 7-foot-2 and can impact the game from the outside-in because of his ability to make 3s. As excited as he is to play for us, I’m just as excited to have the opportunity to coach him.

"We can’t wait to get him to campus to get integrated with our team and our culture."

It took more than two months to finally get Ivišić to campus, however, as the university took its time sorting through his application. He finally was admitted to the university Oct. 4 and arrived in Lexington the next day.

While he didn't participate in any public preseason event — the Blue-White scrimmage in Highland Heights and exhibitions versus Georgetown College and Kentucky State, respectively — Ivišić has practiced with the team since enrolling, though he's dealt with multiple illnesses. First, food poisoning kept him from attending the exhibition against Kentucky State. Then he missed UK's record-setting win over Marshall, battling a 104-degree fever, according to Calipari.

What Zvonimir Ivišić addition means for 2023-24 Kentucky basketball roster

First and foremost, Ivišić boosts the Wildcats in an area they lacked since the summer (pick your favorite alliterative descriptor): A bonafide big man. A colossal center. A towering talent in the paint.

Because of Ivišić's late arrival, and injuries to fellow 7-footers Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, the Wildcats played senior forward Tre Mitchell (all 6-9 of him) out of position as an undersized 5 since their successful summer in Toronto, where they romped to a 4-0 record and a gold medal at the GLOBL JAM tournament.

Though UK has had no problem simply outscoring its opponents this season (leading the nation in points per game at 90.8 per outing entering Saturday), the Wildcats routinely have struggled on the boards facing foes with taller players on the floor.

Ivišić, obviously, will help in that area. He'll also give the Wildcats — despite his height seemingly implying the opposite — another perimeter threat offensively. Ivišić knocked down 43 3-pointers playing for SC Derby in the ABA League — the top league of teams from the former Yugoslavia (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia) — the past two seasons.

But where he'll be an even bigger help — meant literally and figuratively here — is on defense.

Opponents have been able to get to the basket nearly at will against Kentucky, with no rim protector dissuading them from venturing forward. While Ivišić is far from a finished product defensively, he's shown he knows how to use his size to his advantage.

He averaged one block per game for SC Derby last season, which ranked fifth in the ABA.

Even if Ivišić has to work his way into form after missing so much time, he'll offer the Wildcats a defensive boost from the jump. Anything he can provide beyond that, at least early on, will be a windfall.

'I'm not changing': Will John Calipari going all-in on freshmen pay off for UK in 2023-24?

