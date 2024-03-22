Humboldt defensive lineman Stephon Shivers commits to Georgia football, Kirby Smart

Stephon Shivers has committed to be a Bulldog.

Shivers, a 6-foot-3, 335-pound defensive end at Humboldt, is heading into his senior year with a Power Five commitment. Shivers announced his decision during an event Friday at the school.

Shivers is rated a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked No. 23 in the Class of 2025 in Tennessee and is the No. 65 defensive lineman in the nation.

Shivers was offered by the Bulldogs on July 28 and visited the campus twice.

As a junior last season, Shivers led the Vikings with 90 tackles, including 20 for loss and 11 sacks. Shivers was an All-West Tennessee first-teamer in 2023. Humboldt struggled with a 0-10 record last season before hiring Hayden Williams as its new coach in January.

Shivers had 17 offers, including 12 from Power Five schools, according to his 247Sports profile. Shivers had interest from eight SEC schools, including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.

Shivers also played offensive line and even took some snaps at running back.

According to 247Sports, Shivers is Georgia's second commitment on the defensive line after Manchester (Georgia) five-star recruit Justus Terry committed.

