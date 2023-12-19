Meet the All-West Tennessee high school football teams for 2023

With the end of the 2023 TSSAA football season in the books, nine state champions have been crowned – including Riverside winning its first title in school history with a 13-7 victory over East Robertson at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

It's time to meet the 2023 All-West Tennessee football teams as nominated by the coaches and decided by the Jackson Sun.

First team

Offense

Cameron Schlicht

Dresden, Sr.

Quarterback

Why chosen: Schlicht showed his versatility by racking up 47 total touchdowns (28 passing, 19 rushing) while amassing 3,394 total yards (2,394 passing, 1,001 rushing), leading the Lions to the Class 1A state semifinals. Schlicht was also named as a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award.

Tristan Jett

Dresden, Sr.

Running back

Why chosen: Jett was electric in the backfield for the Lions, rushing for 1,892 yards as part of his 2,232 total yards. Jett also scored 38 touchdowns.

Cam Miller

Haywood, Jr.

Running back

Why chosen: Miller led the Tomcats to the TSSAA Class 4A state semifinal, where they lost to eventual state champion, Pearl-Cohn. Miller rushed for 1,910 yards and 25 touchdowns as part a two-man backfield for the Tomcats.

Jay’Len Mosley

Jackson Christian, Jr.

Wide receiver

Why chosen: Mosley was named the Tennessee Titans Division II-A Mr. Football winner and West Region Player of the Year. The four-star receiver set the school records for single season receiving yards with 1,482 and 26 touchdown catches.

Colt Norden

McKenzie, Jr.

Wide receiver

Why chosen: Norden was the top receiver for the Rebels’ run to a third straight appearance in the BlueCross Bowl. Norden piled up 898 yards on 44 catches with 16 touchdowns.

Nick Turnbow

Dresden, Sr.

Wide receiver

Why chosen: Turnbow pulled in 52 catches for 1,019 yards and 13 touchdowns and racked up 1,345 all-purpose yards throughout the season.

Aiden Creasey

Riverside, Sr.

Offensive line

Why chosen: Creasey played double duty for the Panthers on their way to their first state championship in school history. Creasey helped block the way for a 3,000-yard rushing offense while going out and making 23 catches for 367 yards and three touchdowns as a tight end.

Ace Meadows

Peabody, Sr.

Offensive line

Why chosen: Meadows was one of the top offensive lineman recruits in the state. He recently committed to Tennessee State.

Myles Pearcy

Riverside, Sr.

Offensive line

Why chosen: Pearcy was one of the anchors for a balanced Panther offensive line which guided the way for the school's first state championship.

Milo Pflueger

Dresden, Sr.

Offensive line

Why chosen: Pflueger was graded out at 90% with no sacks allowed. The four-year starter helped pave the way for an offense to gain over 5,600 yards.

Trey Tarkington

Dyer Co., Sr.

Offensive line

Why chosen: Tarkington was one of the highest-graded offensive linemen at 95% to lead the way for a Dyer team which went 7-6 this season.

Hamilton May

Obion, Sr.

Athlete

Why chosen: May was dynamic for the Rebel offense, amassing over 2,000 all-purpose yards (1,146 rushing, 1,060 passing) for 28 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 14 passing) and four, two-point conversions.

Logan Lewis

Lexington, Sr.

Kicker

Why chosen: Lewis was reliable for the Tigers this season. He was named as the Region 6-4A Kicker of the Year each of the last three seasons and was a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalist this season.

Defense

Adam Harris

Hardin Co., Sr.

Defensive line

Why chosen: Harris led the Tigers with 60 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss with 11 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on a defense which allowed 19.5 points per game as part of an 11-1 record.

Antoine Rogers

Haywood, Sr.

Defensive line

Why chosen: Rogers led Region 7-4A with 11.5 sacks as part of his 18.5 tackles for loss. Rogers totaled 83 tackles on the season to help lead the Tomcat defense, which allowed an average of 25.5 points per game in 14 games this season.

Stephon Shivers

Humboldt, Jr.

Defensive line

Why chosen: Shivers led the Vikings with 90 tackles, including 20 for loss. He had 11 sacks with 10 forced fumbles and two recoveries on the season.

Mason Deloach

Ripley, Jr.

Linebacker

Why chosen: Deloach led West Tennessee with 157 total tackles, including 21 for loss. From his middle linebacker position, he forced three fumbles, had two sacks and three quarterback hurries.

Jaydon Peete

Milan, So.

Linebacker

Why chosen: Peete did a bit of everything for the Bulldogs – he made 118 tackles, including 24 for loss with seven sacks. He also blocked four punts and returned one for a touchdown.

CJ Pelonero

Huntingdon, Sr.

Linebacker

Why chosen: Pelonero made 122 tackles in his final season with the Mustangs, including 27 for loss. He had nine sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season.

Chris Sanders

Haywood, Sr.

Linebacker

Why chosen: Sanders led the Tomcats with 117 tackles from his middle linebacker position, including nine for loss. Sanders helped the Tomcats to an 11-3 record with two interceptions, two blocked field goals and a fumble recovery in his final season for the team.

Cade Beaver

Gibson, So.

Defensive back

Why chosen: Beaver had 91 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, with an interception and two pass breakups during his sophomore season.

Jack Camper

Riverside, Jr.

Why chosen: Camper led the Panthers' state championship defense with 89 tackles while adding nine tackles for loss. He also had a sack and a fumble recovery on top of three pass breakups for a strong passing defense across the board for the Panthers.

Alex Wallace

USJ, Jr.

Defensive back

Why chosen: Wallace led the Bruins with 75 tackles, including seven for loss, from his safety position. He had three sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception in his junior season.

Parker Wilks

Riverside, Sr.

Defensive back

Why chosen: Wilks was defensively instrumental in the Panthers’ first BlueCross Bowl victory in school history. Wilks had 81 tackles, including one for loss, two interceptions and a team-high five pass breakups from his cornerback position.

Avery McCormick

Adamsville, Jr.

Athlete

Why chosen: McCormick played at all three levels of the defense this season for the Cardinals. McCormick played defensive end, linebacker and safety for Adamsville this season and had 90 tackles, including 17 for loss with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Josh Hearn

Ripley, Sr.

Punter ­­­

Why chosen: Hearn showed off the power in his leg, averaging 33.06 yards per punt with a long of 49. He also displayed the precision of his kicks, knocking three inside the 20-yard line and two punts inside the 10.

Second team

Offense

QB: Stone Wallace, Riverside, Sr.

RB: Calvin Mullins, Lake Co., Sr.

RB: Desmond Thomas, Riverside, Sr.

WR: Jamin Gauldin, Dyer Co., Jr.

WR: Jack Gray, Hardin Co., Sr.

WR: Maddox Smith, Adamsville, Sr.

OL: Ty Arnold, Gibson Co., Sr.

OL: Eli Gay, Jackson Christian, Sr.

OL: Ty Hernandez, Riverside, Sr.

OL: Tristan Nash, Jackson Christian, So.

OL: Bradley Roberts, Dyer Co., Sr.

ATH: Sammie Smith, Ripley, Jr.

K: Zack Cisco, Jackson Christian, Sr.

Defense

DL: Kyjuan Fentress, Bolivar, Sr.

DL: Kaleb Newsome, Jackson Christian, Sr.

DL: Jordan Rainey, Crockett Co., Sr.

LB: Cooper Bates, Chester Co., Sr.

LB: Yerga Crenshaw, Gibson Co., Sr.

LB: Christian Maholmes, Jackson North Side, Sr.

LB: Sam McMillin, USJ, Sr.

DB: Ace Fisher, McKenzie, Sr.

DB: Jordan Bond, Jackson North Side, Sr.DB: Zyon Washington, Haywood, So.

DB: Jaden Williams, Chester Co., So.

ATH: Sammie Smith, Ripley Jr.

P: Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon, Jr.

Third team

Offense

QB: Carter Smith, Hardin Co., Sr.

RB: Brady Brewer, McKenzie, Sr.

RB: Kemonte Williams, Haywood, Jr.

WR: Chad Barham, Chester Co., Sr.

WR: Gage Gyington, Gleason, Fr.

WR: Ryan Weaks, Hardin Co., Sr.

OL: Josh Crawley, Riverside, Jr.

OL: Ira McCullough, Jackson North Side, Sr.

OL: Ty Smith, Jackson Christian, Sr.

OL: Wade VanHoose, Hardin, Co. Sr.

OL: Diontae Williams, Jackson Central Merry, Sr.

ATH: Caden Greenhill, Crockett Co., Jr.K: Paul Betzou, Dresden, Jr.

Defense

DL: Kohlbi Hart, Lexington, Sr.

DL: Pierre Isom, Dyer Co., Sr.

DL: Blake Thompson, Chester Co., Jr.

LB: Jake Knox, Crockett Co., So.

LB: Nick Taylor, Riverside, Jr.

LB: Denyius Woods, Bolivar, Fr.

LB: Kai Wyatt, Jackson Christian, Jr.

DB: Keeton Evans, Riverside, Jr.

DB: Skyler Fornera, McKenzie, Jr.

DB: Keelan Surratt, Adamsville junior

DB: Brady Warbritton, Huntingdon, Jr.

ATH: Antuan Hobson, Crockett Co., Sr.

P: Joseph Gould, Crockett Co., Sr.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Johnnie Frost

Riverside

Why chosen: Frost led Riverside to its first state championship in school history in 2023 after coming up two points shy in the 2022 Class 2A BlueCross Bowl. The Panthers battled injuries throughout the season, an opening-week loss to Collierville and a mid-season loss to Huntingdon – which they redeemed in the state quarterfinal. Riverside went 13-2 this season with all but two of the wins coming by more than 10 points.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jackson area football: 2023 All-West Tennessee football teams