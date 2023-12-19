Meet the All-West Tennessee high school football teams for 2023
With the end of the 2023 TSSAA football season in the books, nine state champions have been crowned – including Riverside winning its first title in school history with a 13-7 victory over East Robertson at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
It's time to meet the 2023 All-West Tennessee football teams as nominated by the coaches and decided by the Jackson Sun.
First team
Offense
Cameron Schlicht
Dresden, Sr.
Quarterback
Why chosen: Schlicht showed his versatility by racking up 47 total touchdowns (28 passing, 19 rushing) while amassing 3,394 total yards (2,394 passing, 1,001 rushing), leading the Lions to the Class 1A state semifinals. Schlicht was also named as a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award.
Tristan Jett
Dresden, Sr.
Running back
Why chosen: Jett was electric in the backfield for the Lions, rushing for 1,892 yards as part of his 2,232 total yards. Jett also scored 38 touchdowns.
Cam Miller
Haywood, Jr.
Running back
Why chosen: Miller led the Tomcats to the TSSAA Class 4A state semifinal, where they lost to eventual state champion, Pearl-Cohn. Miller rushed for 1,910 yards and 25 touchdowns as part a two-man backfield for the Tomcats.
Jay’Len Mosley
Jackson Christian, Jr.
Wide receiver
Why chosen: Mosley was named the Tennessee Titans Division II-A Mr. Football winner and West Region Player of the Year. The four-star receiver set the school records for single season receiving yards with 1,482 and 26 touchdown catches.
Colt Norden
McKenzie, Jr.
Wide receiver
Why chosen: Norden was the top receiver for the Rebels’ run to a third straight appearance in the BlueCross Bowl. Norden piled up 898 yards on 44 catches with 16 touchdowns.
Nick Turnbow
Dresden, Sr.
Wide receiver
Why chosen: Turnbow pulled in 52 catches for 1,019 yards and 13 touchdowns and racked up 1,345 all-purpose yards throughout the season.
Aiden Creasey
Riverside, Sr.
Offensive line
Why chosen: Creasey played double duty for the Panthers on their way to their first state championship in school history. Creasey helped block the way for a 3,000-yard rushing offense while going out and making 23 catches for 367 yards and three touchdowns as a tight end.
Ace Meadows
Peabody, Sr.
Offensive line
Why chosen: Meadows was one of the top offensive lineman recruits in the state. He recently committed to Tennessee State.
Myles Pearcy
Riverside, Sr.
Offensive line
Why chosen: Pearcy was one of the anchors for a balanced Panther offensive line which guided the way for the school's first state championship.
Milo Pflueger
Dresden, Sr.
Offensive line
Why chosen: Pflueger was graded out at 90% with no sacks allowed. The four-year starter helped pave the way for an offense to gain over 5,600 yards.
Trey Tarkington
Dyer Co., Sr.
Offensive line
Why chosen: Tarkington was one of the highest-graded offensive linemen at 95% to lead the way for a Dyer team which went 7-6 this season.
Hamilton May
Obion, Sr.
Athlete
Why chosen: May was dynamic for the Rebel offense, amassing over 2,000 all-purpose yards (1,146 rushing, 1,060 passing) for 28 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 14 passing) and four, two-point conversions.
Logan Lewis
Lexington, Sr.
Kicker
Why chosen: Lewis was reliable for the Tigers this season. He was named as the Region 6-4A Kicker of the Year each of the last three seasons and was a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalist this season.
Defense
Adam Harris
Hardin Co., Sr.
Defensive line
Why chosen: Harris led the Tigers with 60 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss with 11 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on a defense which allowed 19.5 points per game as part of an 11-1 record.
Antoine Rogers
Haywood, Sr.
Defensive line
Why chosen: Rogers led Region 7-4A with 11.5 sacks as part of his 18.5 tackles for loss. Rogers totaled 83 tackles on the season to help lead the Tomcat defense, which allowed an average of 25.5 points per game in 14 games this season.
Stephon Shivers
Humboldt, Jr.
Defensive line
Why chosen: Shivers led the Vikings with 90 tackles, including 20 for loss. He had 11 sacks with 10 forced fumbles and two recoveries on the season.
Mason Deloach
Ripley, Jr.
Linebacker
Why chosen: Deloach led West Tennessee with 157 total tackles, including 21 for loss. From his middle linebacker position, he forced three fumbles, had two sacks and three quarterback hurries.
Jaydon Peete
Milan, So.
Linebacker
Why chosen: Peete did a bit of everything for the Bulldogs – he made 118 tackles, including 24 for loss with seven sacks. He also blocked four punts and returned one for a touchdown.
CJ Pelonero
Huntingdon, Sr.
Linebacker
Why chosen: Pelonero made 122 tackles in his final season with the Mustangs, including 27 for loss. He had nine sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season.
Chris Sanders
Haywood, Sr.
Linebacker
Why chosen: Sanders led the Tomcats with 117 tackles from his middle linebacker position, including nine for loss. Sanders helped the Tomcats to an 11-3 record with two interceptions, two blocked field goals and a fumble recovery in his final season for the team.
Cade Beaver
Gibson, So.
Defensive back
Why chosen: Beaver had 91 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, with an interception and two pass breakups during his sophomore season.
Jack Camper
Riverside, Jr.
Why chosen: Camper led the Panthers' state championship defense with 89 tackles while adding nine tackles for loss. He also had a sack and a fumble recovery on top of three pass breakups for a strong passing defense across the board for the Panthers.
Alex Wallace
USJ, Jr.
Defensive back
Why chosen: Wallace led the Bruins with 75 tackles, including seven for loss, from his safety position. He had three sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception in his junior season.
Parker Wilks
Riverside, Sr.
Defensive back
Why chosen: Wilks was defensively instrumental in the Panthers’ first BlueCross Bowl victory in school history. Wilks had 81 tackles, including one for loss, two interceptions and a team-high five pass breakups from his cornerback position.
Avery McCormick
Adamsville, Jr.
Athlete
Why chosen: McCormick played at all three levels of the defense this season for the Cardinals. McCormick played defensive end, linebacker and safety for Adamsville this season and had 90 tackles, including 17 for loss with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Josh Hearn
Ripley, Sr.
Punter
Why chosen: Hearn showed off the power in his leg, averaging 33.06 yards per punt with a long of 49. He also displayed the precision of his kicks, knocking three inside the 20-yard line and two punts inside the 10.
Second team
Offense
QB: Stone Wallace, Riverside, Sr.
RB: Calvin Mullins, Lake Co., Sr.
RB: Desmond Thomas, Riverside, Sr.
WR: Jamin Gauldin, Dyer Co., Jr.
WR: Jack Gray, Hardin Co., Sr.
WR: Maddox Smith, Adamsville, Sr.
OL: Ty Arnold, Gibson Co., Sr.
OL: Eli Gay, Jackson Christian, Sr.
OL: Ty Hernandez, Riverside, Sr.
OL: Tristan Nash, Jackson Christian, So.
OL: Bradley Roberts, Dyer Co., Sr.
ATH: Sammie Smith, Ripley, Jr.
K: Zack Cisco, Jackson Christian, Sr.
Defense
DL: Kyjuan Fentress, Bolivar, Sr.
DL: Kaleb Newsome, Jackson Christian, Sr.
DL: Jordan Rainey, Crockett Co., Sr.
LB: Cooper Bates, Chester Co., Sr.
LB: Yerga Crenshaw, Gibson Co., Sr.
LB: Christian Maholmes, Jackson North Side, Sr.
LB: Sam McMillin, USJ, Sr.
DB: Ace Fisher, McKenzie, Sr.
DB: Jordan Bond, Jackson North Side, Sr.DB: Zyon Washington, Haywood, So.
DB: Jaden Williams, Chester Co., So.
ATH: Sammie Smith, Ripley Jr.
P: Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon, Jr.
Third team
Offense
QB: Carter Smith, Hardin Co., Sr.
RB: Brady Brewer, McKenzie, Sr.
RB: Kemonte Williams, Haywood, Jr.
WR: Chad Barham, Chester Co., Sr.
WR: Gage Gyington, Gleason, Fr.
WR: Ryan Weaks, Hardin Co., Sr.
OL: Josh Crawley, Riverside, Jr.
OL: Ira McCullough, Jackson North Side, Sr.
OL: Ty Smith, Jackson Christian, Sr.
OL: Wade VanHoose, Hardin, Co. Sr.
OL: Diontae Williams, Jackson Central Merry, Sr.
ATH: Caden Greenhill, Crockett Co., Jr.K: Paul Betzou, Dresden, Jr.
Defense
DL: Kohlbi Hart, Lexington, Sr.
DL: Pierre Isom, Dyer Co., Sr.
DL: Blake Thompson, Chester Co., Jr.
LB: Jake Knox, Crockett Co., So.
LB: Nick Taylor, Riverside, Jr.
LB: Denyius Woods, Bolivar, Fr.
LB: Kai Wyatt, Jackson Christian, Jr.
DB: Keeton Evans, Riverside, Jr.
DB: Skyler Fornera, McKenzie, Jr.
DB: Keelan Surratt, Adamsville junior
DB: Brady Warbritton, Huntingdon, Jr.
ATH: Antuan Hobson, Crockett Co., Sr.
P: Joseph Gould, Crockett Co., Sr.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Johnnie Frost
Riverside
Why chosen: Frost led Riverside to its first state championship in school history in 2023 after coming up two points shy in the 2022 Class 2A BlueCross Bowl. The Panthers battled injuries throughout the season, an opening-week loss to Collierville and a mid-season loss to Huntingdon – which they redeemed in the state quarterfinal. Riverside went 13-2 this season with all but two of the wins coming by more than 10 points.
