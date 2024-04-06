Final Four live updates: Purdue-NC State prediction, UConn-Alabama picks, how to watch

Men’s March Madness is into the Final Four tonight with two No. 1 seeds in action. The first semifinal is between No. 1 Purdue and No. 11 NC State. The second semifinal pits defending champ and top-seeded UConn against No. 4 Alabama. The Huskies are aiming to become the first team in men’s college basketball to repeat as championship since Florida did it in 2006-07.

Men's NCAA tournament games are airing on TBS today. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

Final Four schedule

Here is Saturday’s Final Four schedule:

How to watch Final Four games 2024

TBS will air both of today’s Final Four games.

How to stream March Madness on your phone

You can catch every second by streaming every game through a few different options.

Final Four predictions

North Carolina State (26-14) vs. Purdue (31-4), 6:09 p.m., TBS

Jordan Mendoza : Purdue

Paul Myerberg: Purdue

Dan Wolken: NC State

Connecticut (34-3) vs. Alabama (25-11), 8:49 p.m., TBS

Jordan Mendoza : UConn

Paul Myerberg : UConn

Dan Wolken: UConn

Where are Final Four games?

The men’s Final Four games are at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

USA TODAY Sports' full Final Four picks

Purdue vs. NC State odds

The Boilermakers are favorites to defeat the Wolfpack in Saturday's Final Four matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

Spread: Purdue (-9.5)

Moneylines: Purde (-450); NC State (+350)

Over/under: 145.5

Purdue says they're playing their best basketball as Final Four approaches

Matt Painter is in his 31st season as a college basketball coach, 19th with the Purdue Boilermakers.

He's never held a practice in April. But that changes this week as Painter's team hits the court at State Farm Stadium to get ready for the Final Four, taking on North Carolina State in the first semifinal on Saturday. The run to the national semifinals has Painter believing his team is playing its best basketball at present.

"Especially when you get on a neutral court, you know, Utah State won the Mountain West, they got six teams in the tournament. We got a pretty convincing win against them and then we beat programs like Gonzaga and Tennessee," Painter said Tuesday night right after the Boilermakers arrived in Phoenix.

"The problem is everybody that we play can say the same thing. But yeah, I think we're playing very good. And we got beat in our tournament,'' he said. "And I think a lot of coaches would talk, I don't think that's that big of a deal. Even though it's hard as a competitor, you want to win all the games you play." — José M. Romero, Arizona Republic

What to know about Zach Edey, Purdue's star big man

You can't have the men's NCAA Tournament without the potential back-to-back national player of the year.

Zach Edey is back and leading Purdue into March Madness again, and is a major reason the Boilermakers are a No. 1 seed for the second straight season. This time, Purdue is hoping for a better outcome than last year – when it was eliminated by a No. 16 seed – and looking to make the Final Four for the first time since 1980. If Purdue does that, Edey will likely be a big reason for the trip to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Here is everything to know about Purdue center Zach Edey.

NC State's 1983 national champion Wolfpack men remain a team, 41 years later

The voice on the other end of the line boomed. "Great day to be a Wolfpack!" Dereck Whittenburg said at the outset of a phone call this week.

Just about every day has been a great day to be part of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during March Madness – especially for people like Whittenburg, a key member of the school's 1983 national championship team that went on a magical postseason run 41 years ago.

This week, the current NC State men’s and women’s teams will be playing at the Final Four, with the former never having been ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll all season.

“It shows you all things are possible," Whittenburg said. “We showed that 41 years ago."

During the team’s 40-year reunion last year, Whittenburg commemorated its history. He gave each of his former teammates a plaque that included pieces of the court from The Pit, the arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where NC State won the national championship. (The court had been replaced and was in storage.) On each plaque, lettering on one piece of the court reads, “The Pass," and lettering on the second piece of the court reads, “The Dunk." Read Josh Peter’s full feature.

UConn vs. Alabama odds

The Huskies are favorites to defeat the Crimson Tide, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: UConn (-11.5)

Moneyline: UConn (-750); Alabama (+525)

Over/under: 160.5

NC State men's run to Final Four could be worth than $9 million to coach Kevin Keatts

The North Carolina State men's basketball team's extraordinary postseason run continued Sunday, and coach Kevin Keatts' financial present — and future — kept getting brighter.

The No. 11 seed Wolfpack reached the Final Four with a 76-64 defeat of No. 4 seed Duke in the South Region final. As a result, in addition to $300,000 in on-court performance bonuses this season, Keatts now stands to gain at least $8.8 million in future scheduled contract value from his team’s five-wins-in-five-days run through the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and continued roll through the NCAA Tournament. — Steve Berkowitz

How many 11 seeds have made the Final Four?

The magical postseason run for the Wolfpack will continue after they booked their first trip to the Final Four since 1983. The Final Four appearance is significant as the No. 11 seed equaled six other teams as the lowest seed to ever make the national semifinals. Here are all the No. 11 seeds to make the Final Four, how they did it and how their tournament run ended.

NC State vs. Purdue: What to know

NC State has done enough to prove they are not only worthy of a shot at the title, but they could very well earn a trip to the championship game. DJ Burns and DJ Horne have been the consistent duo you need to get this close to ultimate glory. But to finish the job, they will have to get past the immovable force that is Zach Edey and Purdue. Edey is that consistent presence in the middle on both sides of the floor that make this iteration of the Boilermakers darn near unbeatable so far. — Gabe Zaldivar

