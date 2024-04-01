NC State men’s, women’s basketball join list of both teams making Final Four in same year

It’s a good time to be a hoops player — and fan — at NC State.

Basketball is thriving in Raleigh, North Carolina after both the NC State men’s and women’s teams clinched a spot in the Final Four — in upset fashion no less and after long waits. The No. 3 seeded women's team hadn't reached a Final Four since 1998, and the No. 11 seeded men's team hadn't made a Final Four since winning it all in 1983.

It’s already hard enough to make one Final Four, but for both teams at the same campus to do it in the same year is an impressive feat. But NC State isn't the first school to achieve it.

Here are the schools that were able to send a men’s and women’s team to the Final Four in the same year:

Georgia, 1983

Georgia was the first school to get a men’s and women’s team in the Final Four at the same time when it did it in 1983.

That year, the men’s team made its first Final Four in team history, losing to NC State. It was also the women’s first Final Four, but the Bulldogs lost to Southern California.

Duke, 1999

Duke’s teams not only just made the Final Four in 1999, but also made it to the championship game.

The men’s team lost to Connecticut, while the women’s team ,in its first Final Four trip, lost to Purdue for the title.

Oklahoma, 2002

The men’s team lost in the Final Four to Indiana, while the women’s team made the national championship game, losing to Connecticut.

Texas, 2003

Another school found success the year after Oklahoma in rival Texas.

The men’s team lost in the Final Four to Syracuse, while the women’s lost to Connecticut in the Final Four.

Connecticut, 2004

Connecticut began its impressive run of men’s and women’s success in 2004.

The men’s team won the national championship over Georgia Tech, and the women beat Tennessee for the national title for a double-victory, the first ever in Division I history.

Michigan State, 2005

The Michigan State women’s team made its first Final Four, losing to Baylor in the national championship game. The men lost to North Carolina in the Final Four.

LSU, 2006

The LSU women’s team made its third-straight Final Four, losing to Duke in the national semifinals. The men made the Final Four and lost to UCLA.

Connecticut, 2009

The women were successful in winning a national championship over Louisville, but the men lost to Michigan State in the Final Four.

Connecticut, 2011

Connecticut had another successful basketball season two years later. The men won the national championship game over Butler, but the women lost to Notre Dame in the Final Four.

Louisville, 2013

The women advanced to the national championship game, losing to Connecticut. The men won the national championship over Michigan, but it was vacated for NCAA violations.

Connecticut, 2014

Connecticut achieved its record third time of both squads making the Final Four in 2014.

The men beat Kentucky to win the national championship, and the women beat Notre Dame for the title for another double celebration.

Syracuse, 2016

The women's team made its first Final Four in school history, losing to Connecticut in the championship game. The men lost to Michigan in the Final Four.

South Carolina, 2017

The last school before NC State to have both teams reach the final Four, South Carolina women’s team won its first national championship after beating Mississippi State. The men made its first Final Four, losing to Gonzaga in the semifinal.

NC State, 2024

The newest school to the club, the women will play South Carolina on Friday, while the men play Purdue on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NC State joins schools to send men and women teams to Final Four