AEW Double or Nothing 2024: Live updates, results, full card, grades and analysis

There are seven championship matches on a loaded pay-per-view card

anthony sulla-heffinger
Staff writer
AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. (Lee South/AEW)
AEW "Double or Nothing" takes place Sunday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. "Double or Nothing" was the first signature event AEW had after its inception in 2019. Sunday, the company celebrates the five-year anniversary with a loaded, 10-match card that features seven championships at stake.

At the very top, Swerve Strickland has his first AEW World Championship defense against Christian Cage. Strickland won AEW's top championship at the wrestling promotion's last pay-per-view event, "Dynasty," last month.

In addition, Mercedes Moné will make her much-anticipated in-ring debut for AEW in a TBS Championship match against Willow Nightingale. It's Moné's first match since suffering a severe ankle injury in 2023.

  • Christian Cage vs. Swerve Strickland (c.) for the AEW World Championship

  • Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale (c.) for the TBS Championship

  • Will Ospreay vs. Roderick Strong (c.) for the International Championship

  • Serena Deeb vs. Timeless Toni Storm (c.) for the AEW Women’s World Championship

  • Malakai Black vs. Adam Copeland (c.) in a barbed-wire, steel-cage match for the TNT Championship

  • Death Triangle vs. Bang Bang Gang for the Undisputed Trios Championships

  • Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Chris Jericho (c.) for the FTW Championship

  • Anarchy in the Arena – The Elite vs. Team AEW

  • Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

  • Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

In addition, Yahoo Sports will be providing live updates, reactions and analysis during and after the event. Follow all of the action with our live blog below.

  • Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

    Dr. Martha Hart and Tony Khan make an announcement

    Dr. Martha Hart announced that in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Owen Hart Foundation, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament would be returning for a third consecutive year.

    Khan announced that the winners of the men's and women's tournament would get world championship matches. The finals for both brackets would take place July 10 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and the eventual championship opportunities would take place at "All In" at Wembley Stadium on August 25.

  • Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

    Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

    Rosa was first to make her way to the ring, going full Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator entrance. Purrazzo donned a green, feathered robe during her entrance.

    After a brief stare-down and circling sequence, the women locked in a collar-and-elbow, with Purrazzo forcing Rosa into the corner and delivering several blows. The women exchanged counters before Rosa gained the upper hand with a hurricanrana.

    The first big blow of the match came as Purrazzo escaped outside the ring and Rosa landed a dropkick through the first and second ropes. Purrazzo recovered as action remained outside the ring and shoved Rosa into the ring apron, creating her first sustained momentum of the match.

    Purrazzo began to focus on left arm of Rosa, who had her left shoulder taped during the match. Purrazzo continued to deliver punishment and had the first near-falls of the contest. As Purrazzo continued mat work, Rosa reversed a submission into a pinning combination and eventually a recliner submission for a brief reprieve.

    After both women took each other down, a head-to-head screaming match ended with Rosa landing another high-impact drop kick and getting near fall. Rosa went for a high-risk move on the top turnbuckle that Purrazzo countered to set up a Tree of Woe and land a massive spear to Rosa for another near-fall.

    Rosa recovered to lock in a cobra clutch submission and a discus forearm. As Rosa went for the Tijuana Bomb, Purrazzo countered into an armbar and began the closing sequence.

    Rosa was able to reverse the submission into another cobra clutch, forcing Purrazzo to crawl toward the ropes to force a break. Rosa shoved off the rope to keep the hold intact, but in the rollup she wound up in a Purrazzo pinning combination. The Virtuosa grabbed hold of the bottom rope for leverage and scored the pinfall victory.

    Deonna Purrazzo def. Thunder Rosa by pinfall in 10:13.

  • Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

    AEW Double or Nothing card and predictions

    AEW is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Double or Nothing, and the 2024 edition of the annual event features 12 matches. Two pre-show bouts will take place before the show officially kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. Seven of the ten matches on the main card will be for championships.

    Here's a look at the whole card and predictions for the main card from Friday's preview piece.

    Christian Cage vs. Swerve Strickland (c.) for the AEW World Championship – The deck is stacked against Swerve, who is arguably AEW’s most popular star right now. Swerve overcoming all of the odds and walking out of Double or Nothing as AEW World Champion is the right move in building him up as one of the faces of the company. Prediction: Swerve retains the AEW Championship

    Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale (c.) for the TBS Championship – Moné winning here could set up the potential trilogy match between the two and allow The CEO to lean further into her heel persona. Moné doesn’t need the belt as much as she needs a win to establish a level of dominance as a relative newcomer in AEW. Prediction: Mercedes Moné wins the TBS Championship

    Will Ospreay vs. Roderick Strong (c.) for the AEW International Championship – I don’t think we need to overcomplicate things or make too intense of a case for Ospreay. He’s going to be at the top of the company sooner rather than later and a championship win over Strong is just the latest step in that journey. Prediction: Will Ospreay wins the AEW International Championship

    Serena Deeb vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm (c.) for the AEW Women’s World Championship – While there would be a bit of irony in Storm losing after she set this match up by throwing in the towel for Mariah May earlier this month, her “Timeless” run has been very strong and I predict her reign will continue. Deeb seemingly snapped on Wednesday’s “Dynamite,” looking strong heading into the match, but Storm is still likely to walk out of Las Vegas champion. Prediction: 'Timeless' Toni Storm retains the AEW Women's Championship

    Malakai Black vs. Adam Copeland (c.) in a barbed-wire, steel-cage match for the TNT Championship – The storyline built here has been Black and the House of Black trying to coax Copeland into tapping into a more violent side, which we saw on the go-home episode of Dynamite. That’ll undoubtedly happen during this match and I can see Copeland winning, but giving House of Black exactly what they wanted and him joining forces with the faction. Prediction: Adam Copeland retains the TNT Championship

    Death Triangle vs. Bang Bang Gang for the Undisputed Trios Championships – This match just came together this past Wednesday as Pac reunited with Penta and Rey Fenix to challenge Jay White and the Gunns. It’s the first match for Death Triangle in over a year and I expect all six men involved to put on an epic show. Death Triangle likely walks out on top and begins another Trios reign. Prediction: Death Triangle wins the Undisputed Trios Championships

    Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Chris Jericho (c.) for the FTW Championship – A bit of a swerve in the sense that this felt like a build toward a one-on-one match between Hook and Jericho, Shibata’s presence could allow the brewing rivalry between the two to stew a little longer. Jericho, who began this story as a mentor-like character, could tap into his decades of experience to pin Shibata while Hook is protected. Prediction: Chris Jericho retains the FTW Championship

    Anarchy in the Arena – The Elite vs. Team AEW – The Elite’s hostile takeover of AEW should continue with a win in the Anarchy in the Arena match. Depending on when this match takes place on the card could indicate how it plays out, though. If this is the main event, I won’t rule out a Team AEW win with a helping hand coming from a returning MJF in the night’s biggest surprise. Prediction: The Elite wins

    Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita – The stipulation here being that if Takeshita wins he gets a shot at Moxley’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship all but assures that Moxley will lose and potentially sets up a rematch at Forbidden Door next month. Prediction: Konosuke Takeshita wins

    Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta – Orange Cassidy doesn’t put on bad matches, so despite there not being a championship on the line or a stipulation involved, this match should be a good one. Perhaps the most emotionally driven contest on the card, Cassidy standing tall over his former friend after a grueling battle is the outcome to expect here. Prediction: Orange Cassidy wins

    Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa (pre-show)

    Cage of Agony vs. The Acclaimed (pre-show)

  • Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

    ICYMI: Mercedes Moné interview

    Mercedes Moné makes her AEW debut during an episode of
    Mercedes Moné makes her AEW debut during an episode of "Dynamite," (Lee South/AEW)

    Ahead of Double or Nothing, Mercedes Moné spoke to Yahoo Sports about her journey back from injury and to AEW.

    “It took a year to get back to the ring,” Moné said. “I have been training since December, so I feel really, really good. Really mentally ready, really physically ready and really excited to make my in-ring debut. I’m excited to show the world and the fans an all-new side of Mercedes Moné. There’s a whole new chance in my career to make things happen that I always dreamed of. I’m ready to go do it.”

    You can read the full interview here.