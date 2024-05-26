AEW Double or Nothing 2024: Live updates, results, full card, grades and analysis

AEW is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Double or Nothing, and the 2024 edition of the annual event features 12 matches. Two pre-show bouts will take place before the show officially kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. Seven of the ten matches on the main card will be for championships.

Here's a look at the whole card and predictions for the main card from Friday's preview piece.

Christian Cage vs. Swerve Strickland (c.) for the AEW World Championship – The deck is stacked against Swerve, who is arguably AEW’s most popular star right now. Swerve overcoming all of the odds and walking out of Double or Nothing as AEW World Champion is the right move in building him up as one of the faces of the company. Prediction: Swerve retains the AEW Championship

Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale (c.) for the TBS Championship – Moné winning here could set up the potential trilogy match between the two and allow The CEO to lean further into her heel persona. Moné doesn’t need the belt as much as she needs a win to establish a level of dominance as a relative newcomer in AEW. Prediction: Mercedes Moné wins the TBS Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Roderick Strong (c.) for the AEW International Championship – I don’t think we need to overcomplicate things or make too intense of a case for Ospreay. He’s going to be at the top of the company sooner rather than later and a championship win over Strong is just the latest step in that journey. Prediction: Will Ospreay wins the AEW International Championship

Serena Deeb vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm (c.) for the AEW Women’s World Championship – While there would be a bit of irony in Storm losing after she set this match up by throwing in the towel for Mariah May earlier this month, her “Timeless” run has been very strong and I predict her reign will continue. Deeb seemingly snapped on Wednesday’s “Dynamite,” looking strong heading into the match, but Storm is still likely to walk out of Las Vegas champion. Prediction: 'Timeless' Toni Storm retains the AEW Women's Championship

Malakai Black vs. Adam Copeland (c.) in a barbed-wire, steel-cage match for the TNT Championship – The storyline built here has been Black and the House of Black trying to coax Copeland into tapping into a more violent side, which we saw on the go-home episode of Dynamite. That’ll undoubtedly happen during this match and I can see Copeland winning, but giving House of Black exactly what they wanted and him joining forces with the faction. Prediction: Adam Copeland retains the TNT Championship

Death Triangle vs. Bang Bang Gang for the Undisputed Trios Championships – This match just came together this past Wednesday as Pac reunited with Penta and Rey Fenix to challenge Jay White and the Gunns. It’s the first match for Death Triangle in over a year and I expect all six men involved to put on an epic show. Death Triangle likely walks out on top and begins another Trios reign. Prediction: Death Triangle wins the Undisputed Trios Championships

Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Chris Jericho (c.) for the FTW Championship – A bit of a swerve in the sense that this felt like a build toward a one-on-one match between Hook and Jericho, Shibata’s presence could allow the brewing rivalry between the two to stew a little longer. Jericho, who began this story as a mentor-like character, could tap into his decades of experience to pin Shibata while Hook is protected. Prediction: Chris Jericho retains the FTW Championship

Anarchy in the Arena – The Elite vs. Team AEW – The Elite’s hostile takeover of AEW should continue with a win in the Anarchy in the Arena match. Depending on when this match takes place on the card could indicate how it plays out, though. If this is the main event, I won’t rule out a Team AEW win with a helping hand coming from a returning MJF in the night’s biggest surprise. Prediction: The Elite wins

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita – The stipulation here being that if Takeshita wins he gets a shot at Moxley’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship all but assures that Moxley will lose and potentially sets up a rematch at Forbidden Door next month. Prediction: Konosuke Takeshita wins

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta – Orange Cassidy doesn’t put on bad matches, so despite there not being a championship on the line or a stipulation involved, this match should be a good one. Perhaps the most emotionally driven contest on the card, Cassidy standing tall over his former friend after a grueling battle is the outcome to expect here. Prediction: Orange Cassidy wins

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa (pre-show)

Cage of Agony vs. The Acclaimed (pre-show)