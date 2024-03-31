2024 men's NCAA Tournament Final Four dates, game times, TV, location, teams and more

And then there were four.

It wasn't that long ago when 68 teams joined the dance, and now the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament is nearing its end. After Sunday night, just four teams remain in the fray, with UConn and Alabama punching their tickets to Arizona on Saturday. Purdue joined them on Sunday with ACC foes Duke and North Carolina State battling for the last spot.

Of all the remaining teams in the dance, only one – UConn – has a basketball national championship under its belt. Now, the Huskies have an opportunity to repeat, but they have to get two more wins to call themselves back-to-back champs.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 men's Final Four:

When is the Final Four?

Date: Saturday, April 6

Start time: Games scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET

The 2024 men's Final Four is scheduled Saturday, April 6, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 1 seed Connecticut are set to square off, with No. 1 Purdue set to face the winner of No. 11 seed North Carolina State vs. No. 4 seed Duke.

What TV channel is the Final Four on?

TBS is televising both the national semifinals, on Saturday, April 6, and the national championship, on Monday, April 8, this year.

Where is the Final Four?

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Venue: State Farm Stadium

The 2024 Final Four is set to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The stadium is home to the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

The national championship game will be played in the same stadium on Monday, April 8.

Final Four bracket

The bracket is all but set. Here's the field:

(1) Connecticut vs. (4) Alabama

(1) Purdue vs. (4) Duke OR (11) North Carolina State

Who is in the Final Four?

On Saturday, March 30, UConn defeated Illinois to punch its ticket to the Final Four. Alabama followed suit by downing Clemson to advance to the national semifinals.

On Sunday, March 31, Zach Edey and Purdue outlasted Tennessee to advance to the Final Four. The Boilermakers take on either Duke or NC State next Saturday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is Final Four? Dates, times, TV, teams, bracket in March Madness