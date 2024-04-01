NC State vs. Purdue: Predictions and odds for Final Four March Madness game

Two hot streaks clash in the Final Four as the No. 11 North Carolina State Wolfpack take on the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the NCAA Tournament.

Heading into the tournament's final weekend, we've seen enough to say that this matchup isn't necessarily the David vs. Goliath the seeds would have you believe. NC State has done enough to prove they are not only worthy of a shot at the title, but they could very well earn a trip to the championship game.

DJ Burns and DJ Horne have been the consistent duo you need to get this close to ultimate glory. But to finish the job, they will have to get past the immovable force that is Zach Edey and Purdue. Edey is that consistent presence in the middle on both sides of the floor that make this iteration of the Boilermakers darn near unbeatable so far.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's Final Four matchup.

Predictions for No. 11 NC State vs. No. 1 Purdue:

Detroit Free Press: Purdue 79, NC State 69

Tony Garcia writes: "The Wolfpack then easily beat 2-seed Marquette, before dispatching conference foe and in-state rival Duke to go to the Final Four. Its a memorable stretch, much like that of coach Jim Valvano’s 1983 national championship team, but it doesn’t end with the same Disney finish"

Sportsbook Wire: Purdue 81, NC State 70

The website notes: "The Boilermakers record 83.5 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 72 the Wolfpack give up."

SportingNews: Purdue 78, NC State 72

Sloan Piva writes: "And 10 points is a lot to give a Cinderella that's playing with house money and as confident as any team in sports. The Wolfpack may not be howling at the moon by the end of Saturday night, but they certainly won't be whimpering back to Raleigh. Pick Purdue to win but take NC State to cover as long as the spread is north of nine."

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 1 Purdue odds, lines:

Purdue are favorites to defeat NC State, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Purdue (-9.5)

Moneyline: Purdue (-450); NC State (+350)

Over/under: 145.5

How to watch Saturday's Final Four matchup No. 11 NC State vs. No. 1:

When: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Stream: FuboTV, Paramount+

