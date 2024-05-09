NBA playoffs: Knicks rule OG Anunoby out for Game 3 vs. Pacers with hamstring injury

The New York Knicks will be without OG Anunoby on Friday night in Indianapolis.

The Knicks ruled Anunoby out for their Game 3 matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to a left hamstring strain, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

Anunoby went down in the second half of the Knicks’ 130-121 win over the Pacers on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. He was driving to the rim for a layup when he awkwardly pulled up at the backboard and started hopping under the basket. The game continued as he struggled near the baseline, and then he quickly limped off the court and directly to the locker room the next time the game was stopped.

He didn’t return, and finished the night with 28 points while shooting 10-of-19 from the field. Anunoby, who was traded to the Knicks by the Raptors ahead of the deadline earlier this year, has averaged 14.1 points and 4.4 rebounds with the Knicks.

It’s unclear how bad Anunoby’s hamstring injury is, or how long he will be sidelined. The team ruled him out of the game almost immediately on Wednesday, and there’s only a single day between games for him to rest and recover. Game 4 of the series is set for Sunday, though it’s unknown if he’ll be ready to go by then.

While Anunoby is out, the Knicks listed star Jalen Brunson as questionable for Game 3. Brunson left Wednesday’s contest in the first quarter and missed all of the second period with a right foot injury. He returned in the second half, however, and ended up dropping 29 points to push the Knicks to a nine-point win.

The Knicks hold a 2-0 series lead over the Pacers headed into Game 3. They are eying what would be their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000.