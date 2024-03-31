DeShawn Stewart is committed to Ohio State 2025 recruiting class. Here's what it means

Ohio State has added another defensive commitment.

The Buckeyes secured another commitment from New Jersey four-star safety DeShawn Stewart who picked the Buckeyes over program such as Penn State, Wisconsin, Temple and Michigan State.

Here's what Stewart's commitment means for Ohio State.

What does DeShawn Stewart commitment mean for Ohio State 2025 class?

Stepinac's Darison Hooper (18) is tackled by DePaul Catholic's Deshawn Stewart (21) during their 34-21 win over DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) in football action at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Ohio State is not resting on the recruiting trail.

Stewart is Ohio State's fourth commitment in three days after adding four-star defensive end London Merritt, four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford and four-star linebacker De'Zie Jones.

Stewart is not the highest-rated recruit the Buckeyes have added as of late, coming in as the No. 284 player in the 2025 class per 247Sports' composite rankings better than only one player currently committed to Ohio State — three star linebacker Eli Lee.

But the Buckeyes are not waiting to build its class. Ohio State has 11 commitments in 2025 through March. In 2024, Ohio State had five commitments at the end of March. In 2023, the program had four.

Momentum is building for Ohio State.

What does DeShawn Stewart commitment mean for Matt Guerrieri?

BLOOMINGTON, IN - September 11, 2023 - Indiana Hoosiers Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach Matt Guerrieri during press conference at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics

Stewart is Matt Guerrieri's first commitment in his return to Ohio State.

Guerrieri returned to Ohio State's coaching staff after one season as Indiana's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Guerrieri was a senior analyst on Jim Knowles' first defensive coaching staff at Ohio State in 2022 after working with him at Duke, and developed a reputation as a key recruiter before heading to Bloomington.

With Stewart, Guerrieri officially begins his tenure with Ohio State, picking up the No 24 safety in the 2025 class one day after his teammate, Jones, committed to the Buckeyes.

Ever since Guerrieri took the reins of the safeties room from Perry Eliano, Ohio State has been key players in the recruitments of prospects such as five-star Faheem Delane.

Ohio State is not done at safety. The Buckeyes average just over two safeties per class. But Stewart will always been Guerrieri's first in his latest tenure with the Buckeyes.

Could DeShawn Stewart start for Ohio State in 2025?

Ohio State could have a crowded safety room once Stewart joins in 2025.

The Buckeyes are expected to retain as many as eight scholarship safeties heading into the 2025 season: Caleb Downs, Jaylen McClain, Jayden Bonsu, Malik Hartford, Cedrick Hawkins, Leroy Roker, Kourt Williams II and, potentially Sonny Styles, who could move to linebacker. Styles and Williams would both be NFL draft eligible.

Ohio State has slowly developed its safety position and currently have young talent backlogged behind players such as Lathan Ransom and Ja'Had Carter on the depth chart. Stewart may have to wait his turn to make an impact.

