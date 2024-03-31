Ohio State football gets second commitment of the day with four-star WR De'Zie Jones

Ohio State got its second commitment for its 2025 recruiting class on Saturday when four-star wide receiver De’Zie Jones pledged to join the Buckeyes.

Jones, from DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey, is listed as 6-foot and 180 pounds.

He is the 225th overall prospect and the No. 25 receiver in the 247Sports rankings.

Words cant explain how blessed i am with the opportunity to become a buckeye, with a long talk with coach Hartline and the staff, im so grateful to be apart of the buckeye family 🌰💯#zone6ix @Hayesfawcett3 @brianhartline @OhioStateFB @dpfootball @CoachCamp01 pic.twitter.com/oZfuxLSSJR — dez jones (@dezjones88) March 30, 2024

Earlier Saturday, Ohio State got a commitment from four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford. On Friday, OSU received a pledge from four-star defensive end London Merritt.

Jones chose Ohio State over Penn State, among others. According to Maxpreps.com, Jones caught 52 passes for 851 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.

Ohio State has nine commitments for its 2025 class, which is ranked fourth nationally but has the highest grade per player.

