Devin Brown, Ohio State defense shines: 5 key takeaways from OSU spring football practice

Ohio State’s spring football practice has mostly been conducted behind closed doors.

Saturday was an exception. The Buckeyes had their student appreciation practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, with the media also invited. Reporters had been permitted to see only portions of two early practices, which didn’t include 11-on-11 work.

Mar 20, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard makes a throw beside quarterback Devin Brown during Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was an obvious standout on offense, and Caleb Downs looked every bit of the impact player OSU expected to get when the safety transferred from Alabama.

Here are five other observations:

Mar 20, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown throws during Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Devin Brown making his case for Ohio State

Kansas State transfer Will Howard entered the spring as the favorite to win the starting quarterback job, and that might still be the case. But it’s not looking like the gimme that some people expected.

Junior Devin Brown got the first reps with the starters and had the sharper performance on Saturday. Brown had a chance to stake a claim to the starting job in the Cotton Bowl following the transfer of Kyle McCord. But he was injured early in that 14-3 loss to Missouri. Brown has been resolute about not intending to transfer despite the arrival of Howard.

If Brown looks the way he did Saturday, he has a real chance to win the job. He looked in command of the offense and made several terrific throws. His best one might have been a deep pass over the middle to Smith in traffic despite facing a strong pass rush.

Day said he is still rotating the quarterbacks, giving them reps with starters as well as backups so they can be judged fairly. Howard and redshirt freshman Lincoln Kienholz also got snaps with first-teamers in team drills, as did true freshman Julian Sayin. Fellow true freshman Air Noland did not.

Howard was more inconsistent. He made a nice throw on a wheel route to Quinshon Judkins that the running back took for a touchdown, but many of his passes didn't connect.

It also should be noted that this is Brown’s third year in the Buckeyes’ offense. Howard didn’t arrive until January.

Day said Howard looked calmer in the pocket on Saturday than he had previously.

“I thought he had some really good throws,” Day said. “He did miss some throws as well, but I think it is slowing down for him.”

He said he likes how Howard reacts when the pocket breaks down.

“You can’t see the rush, but you can feel it, and I think he does,” Day said. “I think his (6-foot-5) height helps him see over the trees a little bit. I’ve definitely noticed that about him. He’s got a good way of having poise back there.

“We have different reads (than at Kansas State). As his eyes get right and his feet get timed up with that, you’re starting to see some of those plays being made and the handle on the offense. I think we’re seeing progress, but I’d really like to see him take the next step the next two weeks.”

Ohio State’s spring game is April 13 at Ohio Stadium.

Howard did have one tangible sign of progress. He had his black helmet stripe removed Saturday, as did Alabama transfer center Seth McLaughlin. That’s a rite of passage signifying full-fledged status on the team.

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (56) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 20-12.

Ohio State defense looks as advertised

Ohio State’s defense was among the best in the country last year, and with few departures and the addition of Downs at safety, coordinator Jim Knowles’ unit should again be elite.

On Saturday, it generally got the better of the offense. On three consecutive snaps at the offense’s 3-yard line, the defense got tackles in the end zone for safeties. On the fourth, the defense got a sack (though tackling the quarterback is not allowed).

Day was particularly pleased with the play of some backups, including Jason Moore and Kayden McDonald at end Mitchell Melton, who had a couple of sacks.

“You can see the quickness of some of those interior guys,” Day said. “We’re looking for three guys at each position because all of those guys are going to play. We’re going to roll (players) this year because we know it’s going to be a long season (with the 12-team College Football Playoff).

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) play during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.

Offensive line still in flux for Ohio State

The offensive line was a weakness last year and the competition for spots remains strong this spring. Left tackle Josh Simmons and left guard Donovan Jackson are set, but the other three spots haven’t been settled.

McLaughlin took snaps with the first team on Saturday, though he’s still battling with 2023 starter Carson Hinzman. Luke Montgomery was at right guard with Josh Fryar at right tackle, where he started last year.

But Day said Fryar could also play guard, and that Tegra Tshabola is also in the mix.

“I think we’ve done a nice job in certain areas,” Day said. “We’ve tried to mix those guys in against our (starting) defensive line to see what that looks like. I think there’s been really good progress made, but we’ve got to figure out who those five are, and then as we head into the preseason get that chemistry down.”

Injury update

The Buckeyes’ injury list is pretty short, other than the handful of players announced early as missing spring practice such as safety Malik Hartford and linebacker Kourt Williams.

Wide receiver Brandon Inniss did not practice Saturday, and safety Lathan Ransom was limited as he returns from a foot injury.

“Based on the injury he had last year, we just want to ease him back,” Day said of Ransom. “Everything looks great. We just need to be smart with him.”

Day said he hopes to have Inniss back soon.

Running backs coach update

Running backs coach Tony Alford left for archrival Michigan during spring break. Day filled in as acting position coach after Alford’s departure, and he is being deliberate in hiring Alford’s successor.

“We’ve had some really good candidates and had some really good conversations,” Day said. “We just want to make sure we get the right person in place. We’re definitely taking conversation and feedback from a lot of people in the program to make sure we have the right guy.”

Day said the Buckeyes should have a coach hired by next week.

