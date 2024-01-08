Ohio State football safeties coach Perry Eliano won't be retained

Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano will not be retained, the program announced on Monday.

Eliano, who came to the Buckeyes from the University of Cincinnati, was in the final year of his initial two-year contract.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and safeties coach Perry Eliano smile on the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

Eliano's contract expires at the end of January.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano won't be retained