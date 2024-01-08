Ohio State football safeties coach Perry Eliano won't be retained
Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano will not be retained, the program announced on Monday.
Eliano, who came to the Buckeyes from the University of Cincinnati, was in the final year of his initial two-year contract.
Eliano's contract expires at the end of January.
