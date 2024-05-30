Nelly Korda's hopes of a second major in 2024 virtually disappear after carding a 10 at the Women's U.S. Open

Nelly Korda’s chances of a second major in 2024 were basically wiped out on her third hole of the Women's U.S. Open on Thursday.

Korda posted a 10 on the par 3 No. 12 at Lancaster Country Club early in the first round. (Korda started on the back nine.) After hitting her first shot into the back bunker on the 161-yard hole, she put her second shot into the creek that runs in front of the green.

Things got worse from there.

Korda had to go across the creek in front of the green to hit her fourth shot after taking her penalty stroke. She then put that shot into the creek. She proceeded to do the same with her sixth shot after another penalty stroke from basically the same spot.

The shot tracker of Nelly Korda's third hole at the Women's U.S. Open.

She took no chances lying seven on her third attempt to get across the creek and hit the ball within nine feet of the pin behind the hole. Korda then two-putted from there for her 10.

She isn't the only one to have trouble on the par-3 12th. Already there have been at least 15 players to score double-bogey or worse and the scoring average is above four strokes.

Korda entered the Women’s U.S. Open on a tear. The top-ranked player in women’s golf, Korda was the runaway favorite for the tournament after winning six of her last seven starts. After a five-tournament winning streak was snapped with a seventh-place finish at the Cognizant Founders Cup, Korda won a week later at the Mizuho Americas Open.

One of those six wins was a victory at the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season on the LPGA Tour. Korda won the tournament by two shots over Maja Stark as they both shot 69 in their final rounds.

Korda’s dominance made it easy to wonder if she could win a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2024. However, it’s highly unlikely to happen now. Korda was 8-over after the 10 on No. 12, thanks to a bogey on her opening hole.