Caleb Love withdraws from NBA draft, returns to Arizona; top recruit Joson Sanon switches commitment to rival ASU

Caleb Love is running it back.

The rising fifth-year senior announced on Wednesday that he's withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Arizona for his final season of eligibility. The news prompted a decommitment from Top 25 wing Joson Sanon, who promptly switched his commitment to rival Arizona State.

Love announced his decision via a social media video.

"Wildcat nation. It's been so amazing the way you welcomed me and showered me with love," Love said alongside a highlight reel from his single season at Arizona. "No way I could walk away from that right now."

Love made his announcement at the Wednesday deadline to withdraw from the draft. A 6-4 scoring guard with a career field goal rate of 37.5%, Love did not project as a first-round pick. He'll instead return to a Wildcats team that could enter the season as a top-10 team.

Caleb Love is returning to Arizona for his final season of eligibility. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Love joined Arizona last season after three years of sharing a backcourt at North Carolina with RJ Davis. As the clear No. 1 guard option at Arizona, Love averaged 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.3% from the field and 33.2% from 3.

His scoring, rebounding, steals and field-goal rate were all career highs. He was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and earned third-team AP All-America honors. His return boosts Arizona's hopes of competing for a national championship after a disappointing Sweet 16 exit in March.

It comes with a cost in the long-run for Arizona. Per Rivals, Sanon is the 25th-ranked player and the No. 8 small forward in his class. A high-volume scorer, his skillset would have been redundant with Love's at Arizona.

Will Sanon come back to haunt Wildcats?

Sanon now projects to suit up twice a year against the Wildcats instead of playing for them. Sanon announced his re-commitment Wednesday afternoon on social media with a caption reading "add STATE to it" and an image of Arizona's logo in flames.

Sanon was the top-ranked prospect in Arizona's incoming class. He's now the second top-25 prospect in Arizona State's class, joining Rivals' No. 8 prospect Jayden Quaintance.

Arizona and Arizona State will face off as Big 12 rivals starting next season following the dissolution of the Pac-12.