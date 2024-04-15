Advertisement

Dallas Wings WNBA draft picks 2024: Round-by-round selections

USA TODAY

Here is a 2024 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Dallas Wings:

Round 1 (No. 5 overall, from Chicago Sky)

Round 1 (9)

Round 3 (33)

Dallas Wings: Recent top draft picks

  • 2023 (No. 3 overall): Maddy Siegrist, forward, Villanova

  • 2022 (No. 7 overall): Veronica Burton, guard, Northwestern

  • 2021 (No. 1 overall): Charli Collier, center/forward, Texas

  • 2020 (No. 2 overall): Satou Sabally, forward, Oregon

  • 2019 (No. 5 overall): Arike Ogunbowale, guard, Notre Dame

