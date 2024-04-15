Dallas Wings WNBA draft picks 2024: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2024 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Dallas Wings:
Round 1 (No. 5 overall, from Chicago Sky)
Round 1 (9)
Round 3 (33)
Dallas Wings: Recent top draft picks
2023 (No. 3 overall): Maddy Siegrist, forward, Villanova
2022 (No. 7 overall): Veronica Burton, guard, Northwestern
2021 (No. 1 overall): Charli Collier, center/forward, Texas
2020 (No. 2 overall): Satou Sabally, forward, Oregon
2019 (No. 5 overall): Arike Ogunbowale, guard, Notre Dame
