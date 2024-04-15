Phoenix Mercury WNBA draft picks 2024: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2024 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Phoenix Mercury:
Round 3 (No. 25 overall)
Round 3 (29, from Chicago Sky)
Phoenix Mercury: Recent top draft picks
2023 (No. 27 overall): Destiny Harden, forward, Miami (Fla.)
2022 (No. 26 overall): Maya Dodson, forward, Notre Dame
2021 (No. 32 overall): Ciera Johnson, center, Texas A&M
2020 (No. 10 overall): Jocelyn Willoughby, guard/forward, Virginia
2019 (No. 8 overall): Alanna Smith, forward, Stanford
